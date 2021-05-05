Why Chatting With Tayshia Adams and Her Mom Rosario Left Us in Tears (the Good Kind!)

Watch : Tayshia Adams & Her Mom Open Up About Their Unbreakable Bond

There's one mom in Bachelor Nation who deserves a lot more than just a rose this Mother's Day.

Before Tayshia Adams became one of ABC's most beloved Bachelorettes, the Click Bait podcast co-host remembers growing up in sunny Orange County, Calif., with one consistent cheerleader by her side. Yes, we're talking about her mom, Rosario Adams.

"There were so many times she took us to sports or tried to be there for every event at school," Tayshia exclusively recalled to E! News. "How she had a job and took care of all four of us, I literally do not know, but my mom has always been there for us and a very present, hands-on mom. My mom did it all."

So perhaps it should come as no surprise that when E! News asked the Bachelor Nation member and her mom to participate in a special Mother's Day interview, the pair was down to share an amazing journey down memory lane.

While they were in different states during their Zoom interview, both Tayshia and Rosario couldn't hide their love and affection for one another as they reflected on their unbreakable bond.