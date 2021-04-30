Mama June Tells All on Sobriety, Boyfriend Geno & Their Million-Dollar Cocaine Habit

Watch : Mama June Admits Being Skinny Didn't Solve Her Problems

Mama June Shannon doesn't like to think of herself as a reality TV icon. Instead, the Toddlers & Tiaras alum views her television fame as simply a result of being "a real person."

Mama June virtually sat down with E!'s For Real: The Story of Reality TV host Andy Cohen on tonight's new episode to reflect on her decade of stardom that has been rife with drama—including a very public drug addiction and arrest.

Best known as Honey Boo Boo's mom, Mama June has had a long path to recovery and now is even fighting to win back her daughter's trust after over a year apart in the spinoff series Mama June: Road to Redemption. "She's determined to turn her life around, but can she?" host Cohen asked before introducing Mama June and complimenting her new teeth.

Mama June, on the other hand, can't quite call herself a fan of Cohen. "I'm going to be real with you, I had to YouTube you because I didn't know who you was," Mama June hilariously admitted in the exclusive sit-down. "I don't watch much TV."