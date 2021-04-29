Morgan Wallen Banned From Billboard Music Awards After Receiving 6 Nominations

Watch : Morgan Wallen's N-Word Fallout

Morgan Wallen will not take part in the 2021 Billboard Music Awards following his use of a racial slur in a leaked February video.

dick clark productions confirmed the news in a press release shared April 29.

"With our content reaching millions of viewers, dcp and MRC have the privilege and responsibility to effect change by creating a more inclusive dialogue in our productions and across the industry," the company's statement read. "Morgan Wallen is a finalist this year based on charting. As his recent conduct does not align with our core values, we will not be including him on the show in any capacity (performing, presenting, accepting). It is heartening and encouraging to hear that Morgan is taking steps in his anti-racist journey and starting to do some meaningful work. We plan to evaluate his progress and will consider his participation in future shows."

Wallen, 27, received six nominations this year. He's up for Top Country Artist, Top Country Male Artist, Top Country Album, Top Song Sales Artist and Top Country Song, getting two nods in the last category.