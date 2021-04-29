William & KateKARDASHIANSTikTokShop E!VideosPhotos

See The Challenge: All Stars Cast, Then & Now

Ruthie Alcaide, Teck Holmes, Mark Long, Alton Williams and 18 other veterans returned for Paramount+'s spinoff series. See how much they changed since they last appeared on the MTV reality hit.

Watch: Why MTV's "The Challenge" Stars Keep Coming Back

These OGs can still bring the OMGs.

Any concerns over whether or not the 22 veterans that returned for The Challenge: All Stars, Paramount+'s spinoff, would still be able to compete and provide compelling TV were quickly pushed aside after its premiere on April 1. These Real World and Road Rules stars proved they are reality TV icons for a reason, delivering intense fights, hot hookups and a damn good time. Sure, this throwback may have a bad back, but everyone is still ready to party hard.

Of course, it helped that the cast MTV assembled is stacked, featuring legendary competitors like Mark Long and Alton Williams, infamous villains (Hey, Beth Stolarzcyk!) and blasts from the pasts fans haven't seen in years, like Ruthie Alcaide and Yes Duffy

And viewers have been able to learn about the Challengers' post-show lives, including who's gotten married, who has kids and who is still single and ready to mingle. (Hey, what happens on The Challenge...totally ends up on Paramount+.)

The Challenge: All Stars: Why These 24 OGs Didn't Return

Check out how much these All Stars have—or haven't—changed since their last appearance on the MTV reality hit and find out what they've been up to since stepping away from the franchise...

Getty Images, Juan Cruz Rabaglia/MTV 2021 Paramount+, Inc.
Ruthie Alcaide

After her time in Hawaii as one of The Real World's most infamous houseguests, Ruthie competed on three seasons, last appearing in 2006.

Fifteen years later, the 44-year-old transitioned to a career behind the cameras, working as a production coordinator and assistant on dozens of film and TV sets. She's also dabbled in acting, starring in the 2018 film The Rainbow Bridge Motel, which she also co-produced. Dedicated to her sobriety, Ruthie also works the lecture circuit, educating people about substance abuse.

Getty Images, Juan Cruz Rabaglia/MTV 2021 Paramount+, Inc.
Ace Amerson

Ace competed on four seasons of The Challenge following his time on The Real World: Paris, never notching a win. Unfortunately, the 42-year-old was unable to secure his first victory this time around, becoming the first All Star to be eliminated. And during an interview with EW, he revealed he broke a rib before going home, saying, "I got home and I was laid up in bed for about two weeks."

Ace now lives in Georgia with his two dogs. 

MTV, Juan Cruz Rabaglia/MTV 2021 Paramount+, Inc.
Eric "Big Easy" Banks

The Fresh Meat star will always be known as the competitor who nearly died during The Gauntlet 3 final. Big Easy, 39, last appeared in 2012 and now works in marketing. He is also a host and emcee, per his Instagram bio. 

MTV, Juan Cruz Rabaglia/MTV 2021 Paramount+, Inc.
Trishelle Cannatella

The breakout housemate of The Real World: Las Vegas went on to four Challenges, before becoming the first female competitor eliminated from All Stars after a falling out with best friend and former IRL roommate Katie Cooley

Trishelle, 41, is now married to  John Hensz, a fighter pilot, and appeared on Married at First Sight season 11 as a friend of one of the grooms. 

On the April 8 episode of Watch What Happens Live, Trishelle all but confirmed that she once hooked up with Leonardo DiCaprio

Getty Images, Juan Cruz Rabaglia/MTV 2021 Paramount+, Inc.
Jemmye Carroll

One of the more recent alumni, Jemmye originated on 2010's The Real World: New Orleans, going on to compete on seven Challenges. 

The 32-year-old now hosts a podcast and is recapping All Stars. She was part of the spinoff's first hookup, sharing a bed with Nehemiah Clark.

MTV, Juan Cruz Rabaglia/MTV 2021 Paramount+, Inc.
Nehemiah Clark

During The Real World: Austin vet's time on The Challenge, he won one of the four seasons he competed on before making his final appearance on 2011's Rivals

But the 35-year-old still has ties to the franchise, remaining close friends with Wes Bergmann and the two created their own digital show, Friends With Benefits, during quarantine, which featured appearances from other alumni. 

While he was once Beth Stolarcyzk's "Tenderoni," Nehemiah struck up a showmance with Jemmye Carroll during All Stars

MTV, Juan Cruz Rabaglia/MTV 2021 Paramount+, Inc.
Katie Cooley

New last name, same Katie!

The Road Rules: The Quest star was a staple of the franchise back when she was Katie Doyle, competing on nine seasons and notching one win. 

After last appearing on 2010's Cutthroat, Katie, 41, settled down in Lexington, Kentucky and welcomed with a 4-year-old daughter with her hubsand. In addition to working as a finance manager, Katie also runs her own lifestyle blog.  

MTV, Juan Cruz Rabaglia/MTV 2021 Paramount+, Inc.
Jisela Delgado

The Road Rules: The Quest star last appeared in 2005 on The Gauntlet 2

Now 40 and a mother to two boys, Jisela works as a pinup model, per her Instagram bio. She also delivered one of the hottest hookups of the season when she made out with Alton Williams. 

MTV, Juan Cruz Rabaglia/MTV 2021 Paramount+, Inc.
Yes Duffy

After making his MTV debut in 1999 on Road Rules: Semester at Sea, Yes won one of the three Challenges he competed on before saying goodbye to reality TV in 2002.

In the 20 years that followed, the 43-year-old became an architect, got married and welcomed two sons.

MTV, Juan Cruz Rabaglia/MTV 2021 Paramount+, Inc.
Aneesa Ferreira

Aneesa, 39, is still an active member of The Challenge family, competing in the most recent season, Double Agents, marking her 19th outing. Alas, she has yet to win. 

The Real World: New York vet also co-hosts MTV's Official Challenge Podcast with Tori Deal.

MTV, Juan Cruz Rabaglia/MTV 2021 Paramount+, Inc.
Arissa Hill

The Real World: Las Vegas vet delivered one of the most dramatic moments of All Stars when she quit the competition after being voted into an elimination, cursing out her fellow Challengers on the way out. 

Arissa, 41, is a chef in Los Angeles who owns her own business, High From the Hill, where she cooks and teaches classes with cannabis. 

Getty Images, Juan Cruz Rabaglia/MTV 2021 Paramount+, Inc.
Teck Holmes

The Real World: Hawaii's breakout star went on to compete in just one outing, Challenge 2000, in, you guessed it, 2000.

Two decades later, many fans were surprised to see that All Stars secured Teck, 45, on its roster, and he didn't disappoint, becoming the comic relief of the season. 

Following his reality TV days, Teck went on to become an actor, producer and DJ. 

MTV, Juan Cruz Rabaglia/MTV 2021 Paramount+, Inc.
KellyAnne Judd

The Real World: Sydney vet competed on four Challenges, last appearing on Rivals 3 in 2015.

Now, the 34-year-old splits her time between Denver and California and is a proud dog mom.

MTV, Juan Cruz Rabaglia/MTV 2021 Paramount+, Inc.
Derrick Kosinski

The Road Rules: X-Treme alum went on to become one of the fiercest competitors in Challenge history and is three-time winner. 

The 37-year-old is engaged to longtime girlfriend Nicole Gruman and hosts the popular Challenge Mania podcast.

MTV, Juan Cruz Rabaglia/MTV 2021 Paramount+, Inc.
Mark Long

Referred to as The Challenge godfather, Mark competed on six seasons of The Challenge, winning two of them, after his 1995 stint on Road Rules: USA – The First Adventure.

Though he retired from the franchise in 2012 after Battle of the Exes, Mark, who is TV host, is the person responsible for All Stars after starting the "We Want OGs" campaign last summer. Respect must be paid.

The 49-year-old is a producer on the show, though he gave up all privileges when he signed on to compete in the inaugural season, and he has big hopes for its future.

'This is my ultimate plan: We do many seasons of the OG, maybe seven or eight seasons and then what you have is the most epic OG vs. new school Challenge," Mark revealed to E! News. "It's the Super Bowl of Challenges."

Getty Images, Juan Cruz Rabaglia/MTV 2021 Paramount+, Inc.
Jonna Mannion

Hailing from The Real World: Cancun, Jonna appeared on five seasons of The Challenge, the last one being Battle of the Exes 2 in 2015.

The 32-year-old now has two children, daughter Naleigh, 4, and son Cal, 10 months, with her husband, Kevin. Jonna left to film All Stars just three months after welcoming her second child, she revealed in an Instagram post.

"When this #momoftwo got the call to do another challenge 7 years later I almost fell out of my chair," Jonna wrote. "Then I was asked, can you leave in 3 weeks? Thanks to my amazing supportive husband who said, 'Jonna you know how cool this is.. you have to do it' and my amazing mother-in-law who said she'd help with the kids I was able to embark on this journey." 

MTV, Juan Cruz Rabaglia/MTV 2021 Paramount+, Inc.
Kendal Sheppard

The Road Rules: Campus Crawl alum won the only season of The Challenge she appeared on: 2004's The Inferno.

Since then, the 41-year-old got married, became a mom of three, began a career as a nurse and got super into yoga.

MTV, Juan Cruz Rabaglia/MTV 2021 Paramount+, Inc.
Beth Stolarczyk

One of the franchise's most iconic villains, Beth was first introduced to viewers on The Real World: Los Angeles in 1993. She'd go on to compete on seven Challenges, never taking home a win before her final appearance on The Gauntlet 3 in 2008.

Beth, 52, shifted her focus to behind the camera after leaving the franchise, becoming a producer. She also started her own business, Eyelusion Lashes in Beverly Hills. 

Married to real estate developer Matt Ciriello since 2008, the couple have two children. 

Getty Images, Juan Cruz Rabaglia/MTV 2021 Paramount+, Inc.
Darrell Taylor

The Road Rules: Campus Crawl star is one of the show's most dominant competitors with four wins and he appeared on the most recent season of the OG show. 

When he's not competing, Darrell, 41, is a personal trainer and runs his own boxing gym, LB4LB Fitness, in Los Angeles. He married his longtime girlfriend Milasent Hernandez in 2017 and they have two children. 

MTV, Juan Cruz Rabaglia/MTV 2021 Paramount+, Inc.
Laterrian Wallace

After his time on Road Rules: Maximum Velocity Tour, Laterrian competed on three Challenges, last appearing in 2003 on The Gauntlet.

Eighteen years later, the 43-year-old is committed to the fitness and lifestyle spaces, posting his workouts on Instagram.

MTV, Juan Cruz Rabaglia/MTV 2021 Paramount+, Inc.
Alton Williams

The Real World: Las Vegas standout and one-time Challenge champ last appeared on 2012's Battle of the Seasons. Alton, 42, is quite private and has no social media, but revealed on the Challenge Mania podcast that he works in banking and has two children. But the fierce competitor hooked up with Jisela in the April 29 episode and we totally ship it, TBH.

Getty Images, Juan Cruz Rabaglia/MTV 2021 Paramount+, Inc.
Syrus Yarbrough

The Real World: Boston fan-favorite competed on five seasons of The Challenge, winning 2001's Extreme Challenge

Last appearing on MTV in 2009, Syrus, 50, is now a TV personality and an activist. During All Stars, he revealed he was engaged. 

