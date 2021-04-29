You Totally Missed Jennifer Garner's Nod to 13 Going on 30 in Her New Movie Yes Day

Jennifer Garner clearly knows the power of a good accessory.

In a video shared to TikTok on April 28, Netflix pointed out that the 49-year-old actress wears the same necklace in both Yes Day and in 13 Going on 30.

The piece is a pretty pink pearl choker featuring a crystal flower. Eagle-eyed fans can spot it in the scene of Garner's new film where her character Allison weds Édgar Ramírez's character Carlos. It's also visible in the scene of her 2004 movie in which her character Jenna gets caught in the rain on her way to visit her BFF Matt (played by Mark Ruffalo) at his apartment, where she finds out he's getting married.

And in case there were any doubts, costume designer Susie DeSanto, who's worked with Garner on six different movies, confirmed the subtle throwback during an interview with PopSugar, calling it a "fun fact."

In Netflix's 2021 picture Yes Day, Garner and Ramírez play parents who always feel like they're saying no to their children and decide to give them a "Yes Day" in which the kids make the rules for 24 hours.