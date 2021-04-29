Watch T-Pain Realize He's Accidentally Been Ignoring Celebs on Instagram for Years

If you've been trying to slide into T-Pain's DMs—and got ignored—you're actually part of a special, elite club including tons of celebrities that faced the same fate.
The "Buy You A Drank" rapper took to Twitter on April 28 to share a hilarious TikTok of himself. Walking viewers through tons and tons of Instagram DMs and mentions, the producer revealed that he had no idea that this was happening for at least—get this— two years.
He captioned his tweet, "I swear!! I'm just now seeing all these messages and mentions TODAY!!!! How do I super apologize? Press conference? Town hall meeting? I'm dumb"
In the clip, while shaking his head at the lengthy list of stars, T-Pain wrote in the audible caption, "I was today years old when I found out about the request folder on Instagram that's full of celebs trying to reach me."
He even singled one star out in particular, stating, "Dude is that Fergie?! smh"
In addition to the singer-songwriter, the monumental list includes stars such as Diplo, Viola Davis, and Karl-Anthony Towns.
Although their possible reasons for reaching out are endless, we do have a few guesses as to why the star would receive praise (outside of just, you know, being T-Pain.)
Around the time his DMs started to go unnoticed, the rapper made an unforgettable appearance on FOX's The Masked Singer, eventually winning the first season. Of that experience, he shared, "That was a strange feeling! I felt so bad, I did not want to win, but I felt good winning. But, you know, it came with a price."
The price being beating out legendary stars Gladys Knight and Donny Osmond.
There was also the moment when he and rapper Lil Jon basically broke the Internet with their mind-blowing Verzuz battle back in April 2020. The face-off pulled in over 280,000 viewers on Instagram—a feat that broke records at that time.
So he's been busy, okay guys? "I thought DM's are supposed to just show up in the normal folder and you don't have to go digging for all these," he explained of his mishap. "I apologize to everybody on this list and the hundreds of others I couldn't fit in this video. These are just the ones I've checked and replied to. Yup……I'm stupid."
Sounds like someone needs to buy quite a few drinks.