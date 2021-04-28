Alyssa Milano Shuts Down Critic Who Called Her a "Washed Up Actress"

Watch : Alyssa Milano & Tony Danza Lead "Who's The Boss?" Revival

Alyssa Milano doesn't care what you think about her career—she knows where she stands.

On April 28, the Charmed alum took to TikTok to respond to a commenter who wrote, "sad that a washed up actress is still trying to be important." The 48 year old shared the comment on her screen as she spoke to the camera.

"See these? I get a lot of those. Usually, it comes from people who identify as a different political party than I do. You see, I identify with a political party who believes in equality and equity and opportunity for everyone," she said. "And also the party who fights for the most vulnerable and the marginalized communities."

The political activist also reminded the commenter that despite their beliefs, she's not exactly "washed up."

"Just because you say something to be hurtful doesn't make it true," she continued. "I have consistently worked since I was 7 years old. And you can just f--k off now and move along."