How Kevin Bacon Really Reacted After Kyra Sedgwick Had the Cops Called to Tom Cruise's Home

Watch : Kevin Bacon Reacts to Kyra Sedgwick Pushing Tom Cruise's Button

Kevin Bacon is keeping his eyes on his wife.

Earlier this month, Kyra Sedgwick made headlines after she recalled an unforgettable dinner party. While hanging out at Tom Cruise's house, the actress accidentally pressed his panic button resulting in the police checking in on the property.

During an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, Kevin was asked about the memorable night out. As it turns out, the actor tried to play it cool.

"I just apologized," he explained to Drew Barrymore on the April 28 episode. "‘Oh honey, she's so crazy. There she goes again pressing buttons.'"

For better or for worse, the apology may not have been enough. While appearing on the daytime talk show earlier this month, Kyra recalled five police cars rushing to the house. And no, she hasn't been invited back.

"It was one of those nights that I often don't get invited to," Kyra joked. "And so, there was this, like, fireplace mantle, and I was looking around and there was this little button underneath the mantle. I was like, 'Oh, what is that little button?' So I pressed the little button, because I thought maybe something interesting will happen."