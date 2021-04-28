Alex Trebek's Wife Reveals the "Beautiful" Discovery He Made Before His Death

Alex Trebek had no idea just how loved he was by people he's never even met.
In an interview for NBC's upcoming Inspiring America: The 2021 Inspiration List, the late Jeopardy! host and TV icon's wife Jean Trebek spoke about her late husband's impact on viewers.
NBC News' Savannah Guthrie, who co-hosts the special, asked her, "Were you surprised at how many lives he touched and how much meaning he has for so many people?"
"Yes, I was," Jean responded. "And I think Alex was, too."
She continued, "I think one of the beautiful things, the blessings that came, if you can call it a blessing, was that he got to really see the outpouring of love and admiration that he gave to the world.. Some people, you just don't see that while you're still embodied. You don't get to really witness all the love that people feel for you. I know that that was, in and of itself a huge inspiration to Alex."
Alex, who hosted Jeopardy! for 37 years, died at age 80 in November 2020 after battling pancreatic cancer for more than a year. He passed away at home less than two weeks after filming his final episode.
Alex announced his stage four pancreatic cancer diagnosis in a Jeopardy! video posted on Twitter in March 2019, calling on fans to "keep the faith." They did, expressing their support for the beloved host on social media and even on Jeopardy!
In fall 2019, during one of the episode's "Final Jeopardy!" rounds, contestant Dhruv Gaur he revealed his written answer to be, "What is We ♥ you Alex!" Alex answered, "That's very kind, thank you," while getting emotional.
"When that contestant wrote that, you know, you could see him, like, 'Oh, don't make me cry here but I love it,'" Jean told Savannah. "And I think that meant the world to him."
Alex and his wife, who are also known for their decades of charity work, are both honored on NBCUniversal News Group's first annual The 2021 Inspiration List, which recognizes extraordinary people who have made a positive impact over the past year. Jean's interview will air during the primetime special, Inspiring America: The 2021 Inspiration List," on Saturday, May 1 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and Telemundo.
