Isla Fisher and Josh Gad to Star in New Romantic Comedy Series With a Big Secret

Get ready to howl.

Isla Fisher and Josh Gad are set to co-star in a "genre-bending" new TV series, Peacock announced today.

The six-episode romantic comedy, titled Wolf Like Me, tells the story of Gary (Gad), who "is an emotional wreck and struggles to provide for his daughter since the death of his wife,' and Mary (Fisher, who "has a secret she can't bring herself to share with anyone." The lovers are brought together for a reason and must follow the signs to work through their baggage.

Wold Like Me was written and created by Abe Forsythe, who helmed the 2019 comedy-horror film Little Monsters starring Lupita Nyong'o.

"Wolf Like Me is a very meaningful project for me. The stakes are extremely high but grounded by things we can all relate to. I'm so excited to have Isla and Josh on board, and I know the audience will be surprised seeing them in a different way as these characters," Forsythe said in a press release on Apr. 28.