2021 OscarsSelena GomezKARDASHIANSTikTokShop E!VideosPhotos

Kate Upton Reveals Her 2-Year-Old Daughter Is Convinced Dad Justin Verlander Has This High-Profile Job

According to Kate Upton, 2-year-old daughter Genevieve is a bit confused about what dad Justin Verlander does for work, now that he's taking time away from baseball to recover from surgery.

By Ryan Gajewski Apr 28, 2021 11:28 AMTags
TVSportsCelebrity FamiliesJimmy FallonCeleb KidsKate UptonCelebritiesThe Tonight ShowNBCU
Watch: Kate Upton Opens up on Supporting #MeToo Movement

Kate Upton and Justin Verlander both have pretty cool jobs, but it turns out their 2-year-old child hasn't quite wrapped her head around them. 

The 28-year-old model appeared on The Tonight Show on Tuesday, April 27, where host Jimmy Fallon asked what the superstar baseball pitcher is like as a father. Her answer involved not only daughter Genevieve, who they welcomed in November 2018, but also their puppy Norman, who Kate first posted about in January. 

"He's the best dad—he really is," Kate replied. "He's always so involved. He's the best partner. He's just not the best dog dad. Like, he has helped almost zero with Norman, but he took almost every night shift with Vivi. So I still am a little bitter about that." She added a chuckle to make it clear there are no canine-related hard feelings between the two. 

Kate went on to explain that Justin, 38, has made it a point to show Vivi footage of himself pitching, given that she hasn't been able to watch him live in action recently as he continues to recover from the elbow surgery he underwent in September. As a result, the young girl appears to be a bit confused about which sport the two-time Cy Young Award winner actually plays professionally. 

photos
Athletes and Their Sports Star Kids

"He has been showing her lots of highlight films," Kate shared. "And I'm not sure if he's showing her highlight films because he's not playing right now, or if it's because—I think she thinks he's actually a golfer. She's seen him golf more than she's seen him play baseball."

Instagram

Trending Stories

1

Tyrese Shocks Fans By Shaving Girlfriend's Private Area on Instagram

2
Exclusive

Why Kourtney Kardashian's New Romance Makes Scott Disick Uncomfortable

3

Why Rachel Bilson Had a “Panic Attack” After Rami Malek Photo Debacle

She continued with a laugh, "And so, when we were watching the Masters [golf tournament] the other day, she was like, 'Daddy! Daddy!' I was like, 'No, that's not what he does. He's not that good.'"

Watch the full interview in the below video. 

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.) 

Trending Stories

1

Tyrese Shocks Fans By Shaving Girlfriend's Private Area on Instagram

2
Exclusive

Why Kourtney Kardashian's New Romance Makes Scott Disick Uncomfortable

3

Why Rachel Bilson Had a “Panic Attack” After Rami Malek Photo Debacle

4

Why Katherine Schwarzenegger "Freaks Out" When Arnold Holds Baby Lyla

5

Antron Pippen’s Mother Pens Tribute to Son After He’s Laid to Rest