2021 OscarsSelena GomezKARDASHIANSTikTokShop E!VideosPhotos

Justin Theroux's Uncle Just Confirmed We’re All Mispronouncing His Last Name

Oops! It appears we've all been saying Justin Theroux's last name incorrectly, including the actor himself, according to his uncle. Find out how his surname is meant to be said!

By Alyssa Morin Apr 27, 2021 11:00 PMTags
Celebrity FamiliesInterviewsJustin TherouxViralCelebrities
Watch: Justin Theroux Opens Up About Jennifer Aniston Marriage

It appears that we've all been mispronouncing Justin Theroux's last name (including Justin himself!), according to his uncle and author Paul Theroux.

The novelist, whose 1981 book The Mosquito Coast is being adapted for television by Apple TV+ and stars his nephew, recently discussed his family's surname. The 49-year-old star also opened up about his role in the series since he not only plays the lead, but he has a direct connection to the story. 

"The Mosquito Coast was written by my Uncle Paul, who I am the middle namesake of him, Justin Paul Theroux," the actor said in a video clip for the streaming service on Tuesday, April 27.

The author echoed the same sentiments as The Leftovers star. However, he pronounced his last name slightly different from his nephew.

"The main character is played by Justin Theroux, my nephew," Paul shared, proudly saying his surname as "tha-roo."

"Sometimes he calls himself Justin 'tha-row' [laughs]," the writer added, poking fun at his family member. "It's a French name, it's Theroux."

photos
Jennifer Aniston & Justin Theroux: Romance Rewind

Of course, this isn't the first time someone's fumbled a Hollywood star's name.

From Chrissy Teigen to Ariana Grande, check out the proper way to pronounce the monikers of your favorite celebrities in our gallery below!

Peter Kramer/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Justin Theroux (Pronounced: Tha-Roo)

The 49-year-old actor's uncle revealed in an interview with Apple TV+ that we've all been pronouncing "Theroux" incorrectly, including Justin himself! "The main character is played by Justin Theroux, my nephew," Paul Theroux explained of the actor starring in his novel's television adaptation. The novelist later poked fun at his nephew, saying, "Sometimes he calls himself Justin tha-row [laughs]. It's a French name, it's Theroux."

Dave Meyers
Ariana Grande (Pronounced: Gran-Dee)

The pop star dropped jaws in 2018 after she explained the correct way to say her last name. When speaking about her engagement to Pete Davidson at the time, Ariana discussed whether or not she'd take his last name in an interview with Beats 1's Ebro Darden. That's when she blurted out the "gran-dee" pronunciation when describing her own last name.

MediaPunch/Shutterstock
Chrissy Teigen (Pronounced: Tie-Ghen)

The Cravings cookbook author blew everyone's mind when she shared the real way to say her last name. During an appearance on Live With Kelly and Ryan in 2018, the model admitted it was her "fault" for the mispronunciation. "It's been 25 years, I'm tired of correcting people," she expressed.

Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images for Gucci Fragrance
Gal Gadot (Pronounced: Guh-Dote)

The lasso of truth! The Wonder Woman actress chatted with Jimmy Kimmel about the pronunciation (guh-dote) and the meaning of her last name, which is "Riverbank" in Hebrew. "The Gadot used to be Greenstein," she confessed of her original last name, but her parents "felt" it had more oomph.

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank
Jake Gyllenhaal (Pronounced: Yee-Len-Hey-Lo)

Prepare to be mind blown. During an appearance on Conan in 2012, the actor shared the "only two places that that is pronounced correctly, my last name, is in Sweden and in Ikea." 

Kurt Krieger/Corbis via Getty Images
Ralph Fiennes (Pronounced: Ray-F Fines)

The star has openly discussed just how frequently people screw up his name. However, in 2011, he told The Hollywood Reporter he'd never change it because he was named after his step-grandfather, who pronounced it in the same way.

Brill/ullstein bild via Getty Images
Sade Adu (Pronounced Shar-Day)

According to the legendary singer's IMDb page, her stage name is pronounced shar-day.

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Steve Buscemi (Pronounced: Boo-Sem-Ee)

In 2014, the Fargo alum confirmed his last name is pronounced boo-sem-ee during a panel for Running Late with Scott Rogowsky. However, he said he doesn't "correct people" if they say boo-shh-em-me because "it's not wrong."

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
Charlize Theron (Pronounced: There-In)

The Bombshell actress has become a household name but it appears we've been all saying it wrong. In 2014, Charlize told Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show that her last name is always botched. "They screw it up," she quipped. "I almost want to make an audiotape on how to pronounce my name."

Michael Tran/FilmMagic
Amanda Seyfried (Pronounced: Sigh-Frid)

The Mean Girls alum has us all feeling like Karen because she revealed in 2012 during an interview with Hollywood Streams that the correct pronunciation of her last name is sigh-frid. Although, she admitted that her "sister says it differently" than she does.

Trending Stories

1

Pump Rules' Scheana Shay Gives Birth to Baby Girl

2

Why Rachel Bilson Had a “Panic Attack” After Rami Malek Photo Debacle

3

Adele Spotted for the First Time in Months at 2021 Oscars After Party

4

Antron Pippen’s Mother Pens Tribute to Son After He’s Laid to Rest

5

Why Katherine Schwarzenegger "Freaks Out" When Arnold Holds Baby Lyla