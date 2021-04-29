Tarek El Moussa Shares Wedding Update While Praising "Super Mom" Heather Rae Young

Tarek El Moussa remains on cloud nine—and the view isn't bad at all.
More than nine months after pulling off an epic proposal for Heather Rae Young, the Flip or Flop star still can't believe he found love again. And after celebrating with an engagement party earlier this month, the HGTV star is getting even more excited for the wedding that will absolutely include his two children, Taylor, 10 and Brayden, 5.
"We just involve them with everything down to Taylor going shopping with Heather to look at dresses," Tarek exclusively shared with E! News. "We wanted the kids to be really, really involved because we're a family and we're just really excited about it."
He continued, "We are planning on getting married this year."
Tarek shares two children with his ex-wife and Flip or Flop co-star Christina Haack. The friendly exes continue to work together on flipping homes in and around Orange County, Calif.
And as new episodes of their show return April 29, viewers will witness the pair's evolving dynamic as they co-parent and balance their successful businesses. "It's the old Flip or Flop everyone has seen, but it just gets better and better," Tarek teased. "I would say our relationship has improved. The projects are getting bigger, the designs are getting better. I think it's going to be some of the best episodes we've ever aired."
Away from the cameras, Tarek has been able to observe his fiancée's bond with his two children. In fact, one quick look at Instagram and you'll see the special relationship Heather shares with Taylor and Brayden. As Tarek explained to E! News, "I call her super mom, but she's definitely a bonus mom."
Based on the sweet compliments, is it possible Tarek and Heather will one day expand their family with children of their own? "You know, right now, it's not even a conversation," he explained. "But there's one thing I know about life is that you can't predict the future, so who knows?"
For now, the couple continues to plan their dream wedding while thriving in their careers. Heather, who appears on Selling Sunset, remains a real estate agent with the Oppenheim Group. As for Tarek, he's filming new episodes of Flipping 101 while finding the next great house to flip.
And as both new and old fans watch past seasons of Flip or Flop on discovery+, Tarek has a theory as to why the show continues to remain such a huge hit.
"We were one of the originals and many, many, many years ago, people fell in love with our struggling family that wanted to show the world that anything was possible and I feel like 10 years later, we've done that," he explained. "A lot of people have followed our story and we've had the opportunity to inspire a lot of people."
Flip or Flop returns with new episodes April 29 at 9 p.m. on HGTV and discovery+.