Why DWTS' Lindsay Arnold Wants to Return to Work After Becoming a Mom

We interviewed this celebrity because we think you'll like their picks. Some of the products shown are from the celebrity's own product line or a brand they are paid to endorse. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
When it comes to motherhood, Lindsay Arnold is trusting her instincts while savoring each and every day.
After experiencing her pregnancy during the coronavirus pandemic, the Dancing With the Stars pro welcomed baby Sage in November with her husband Sam Cusick.
Since then, Lindsay has watched her now 5-month-old daughter discover the joy of music and fashion. And yes, she's already developing a personality of her own.
"People are always telling me, ‘Lindsay, she's such a happy baby' and I love that because she's just such a bright light in our lives," the new mom exclusively shared with E! News. "It's just so beautiful to watch."
But, as so many moms can relate to, Lindsay is now thinking about returning to work while also being the best parent for her growing daughter.
With another season of Dancing With the Stars coming later this year, "I absolutely want to do the show if they ask me back," she shared. "That is 100 percent in my plans."
But she's not going back to work for the heck of it. Rather, she wants to show her daughter the importance of chasing her dreams. "If I'm passionate about something, then it's important for me to do that not just for myself, but for Sage as well," the 27-year-old said, "because I want her to grow up and be able to look back and say, ‘Wow, my mom did that while she was raising me and she did that while she was pregnant with me.'"
Lindsay continued, "I can explain to her that I have this passion and I have things that I love to do, that I worked hard and that I made time for them. That's kind of how I'm going about my life now."
One of those projects is teaming up with Ivy City Co. on a Mother's Day capsule collection. Launching April 29, the collection includes three styles available in adult, mini and baby sizes for mom and her little muse.
"It has literally been a lifetime dream of mine to have a daughter and match in cute outfits with her," Lindsay explained. "That was the sole reason that I wanted to create this collection, because as soon as I knew we were having a girl, I'm like, I absolutely need to create a dress collection so that I can match with my beautiful daughter!" Shop just some of the many styles below.
Ivy City Co. Sage Dress
"I really wanted to dedicate these dresses to the most important people in my life," Lindsay explained after naming this dress after her daughter. "Then in turn, hope that people will want to buy them for the most important people in their life because I think that's such a sweet gesture to do."
As Lindsay continues to experience the joys of parenthood, many members of her Dancing With the Stars family including Emma Slater, Sasha Farber, Jenna Johnson and Sharna Burgess have been along for the ride, albeit through FaceTime.
"I'm so grateful for those friendships because it's been so fun to stay connected with them," Lindsay shared. "Almost all of them have not seen me since even before I got pregnant, so that's a crazy thing because I've never gone this long without seeing my really close friends."
She also looks to them for guidance. "It's been so fun talking with Peta Murgatroyd and Artem Chigvintsev, who are parents who did end up going back and competing on the show after having their kids," the Utah resident told E! News. "They've been a huge inspiration to me and have just kind of made me realize that it's totally possible and doable, and I'm really grateful to them for that."
And for all the moms who struggle with the decision to go back to work or stay home—or do both—Lindsay has one piece of advice: Trust your gut.
"I think there's no right or wrong decision when it comes to being a mom and choosing to go back to work or choosing not to go back to work," Lindsay shared. "Listen to you. Listen to your children and do what feels right for you. Don't make decisions based off of what you think you're supposed to do. Do them because you know that's what you feel and what you want."