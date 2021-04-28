Jessica Alba's Honest Journey: Acting, an Unexpected Love Story and Finally Daring to Dream Extra Big

For Jessica Alba, acting was a means to an end—but it also allowed her the freedom to explore an entirely new beginning.

"I think there's two types of people that want to be in Hollywood, especially in front of the camera," the star of Fantastic Four and Sin City said in early 2020 (pre-pandemic) on The Sakara Life podcast. "There are people who are like, 'Look at me, I'm fabulous and amazing!' And then there are the people who are like me, why I did it is I just wanted to be somebody else. And it was so liberating, actually, to have another name and to have a made-up back story and life that I got to create, and to step into someone else's shoes was where I felt the most free.

"So that's why I got into it. Just the straight-up financial independence side of it allowed me to not feel so beholden to my family's ideas around who I had to be and how I had to operate in the world."

Obviously it worked out rather well for the California native, who, feeling stifled by the lack of communication and strict religious piety on display at home that she never really bought into, started auditioning when she was 11 and made her movie debut at 13 in the 1994 comedy Camp Nowhere.

It wasn't too long before she was everywhere, landing her own show, Dark Angel, when she was 19 and playing the game that she's able to appraise these days with the benefit of hindsight—and with the added advantage of knowing she doesn't ever have to act again if she doesn't want to.