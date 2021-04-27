Hailey Bieber's Stylist Breaks Down the Unique Way She Selects an Outfit—And if Justin Ever Weighs In

The stylist notes that she and the California native revel in nostalgia and "look back to the '90s."

But inspo aside, Maeve reveals that Hailey ultimately has more of an intuitive approach during their glam sessions.

As she describes, "With Hailey, it's just a feeling. It's like, 'Does this feel like you?' and 'Does this feel right?' It's based on mood and what she has to do for that day."

"She's just incredible and it's so collaborative," the style expert explains. "For example, the other day, she wore this green [blazer] I got her, but she went home and put that together on her own. That was totally styled by her. So we have a super similar aesthetic and she has incredible taste and can 100 percent do stuff on her own. It's not like I'm ever telling her what to do or what to wear and this is everything. I'm obsessed with her, truly."

Maeve adds that Justin is usually in awe of his wife's statement-making outfits.

"I think he loves it all," she dishes. "There's nothing I love more than when he walks in the room and his jaw drops or he compliments how incredible she looks. I have the same thing with Ciara. When Russell Wilson walks in the room and is like, 'Wow,' there's nothing better for a woman to hear that from her man. She does her thing, you know? I think he loves her vibe, however it is."