Hailey Bieber's Stylist Breaks Down the Unique Way She Selects an Outfit—And if Justin Ever Weighs In

Whether she's walking the red carpet or stepping out for a coffee run, Hailey Bieber always serves up fabulous fashion.
Just this past weekend, she redefined the meaning of spring style when she turned up the heat wearing an all-black leather ensemble. And who could forget Hailey's one-of-a-kind bridal gown by designer Virgil Abloh that she donned at her and Justin Bieber's wedding in September 2019?
But behind every head-turning look, there's an expert orchestrating it all. Cue: Celebrity stylist Maeve Reilly, who frequently works with the 24-year-old model, Megan Fox, Ciara and many other superstars.
Luckily, the style expert isn't keeping her fashion secrets to herself.
Maeve is spilling the tea to E! News about the unique approach Hailey takes when selecting an outfit and if the "Peaches" singer ever weighs in. Plus, she's sharing fun details about her new clothing line, The Local Love Club—which isn't just about looking good, but feeling good, too.
When it comes to piecing together an ensemble, Maeve tells E! News that she and Hailey take inspiration from a few fashion powerhouses.
"We're both really inspired by Rihanna, always," she shares, adding, "Rosie Huntington-Whiteley is a perfect example of a classic, sophisticated beautiful woman. Someone like [fashion editor] Christine Centenera, who's all about basics and being effortless."
The stylist notes that she and the California native revel in nostalgia and "look back to the '90s."
But inspo aside, Maeve reveals that Hailey ultimately has more of an intuitive approach during their glam sessions.
As she describes, "With Hailey, it's just a feeling. It's like, 'Does this feel like you?' and 'Does this feel right?' It's based on mood and what she has to do for that day."
"She's just incredible and it's so collaborative," the style expert explains. "For example, the other day, she wore this green [blazer] I got her, but she went home and put that together on her own. That was totally styled by her. So we have a super similar aesthetic and she has incredible taste and can 100 percent do stuff on her own. It's not like I'm ever telling her what to do or what to wear and this is everything. I'm obsessed with her, truly."
Maeve adds that Justin is usually in awe of his wife's statement-making outfits.
"I think he loves it all," she dishes. "There's nothing I love more than when he walks in the room and his jaw drops or he compliments how incredible she looks. I have the same thing with Ciara. When Russell Wilson walks in the room and is like, 'Wow,' there's nothing better for a woman to hear that from her man. She does her thing, you know? I think he loves her vibe, however it is."
Like Hailey, Maeve also brings meaning to her clothes. The fashion mogul recently launched her Local Love Club line, which she explains is "supposed to be a space for people to be loving and kind and spread more of that in this world."
She points out just how "awful" people on the internet can be, so she's hoping to spread something a little more positive. Put simply, "I wanted to do something that has a message behind it."
As for the clothes? Maeve released a line of sweats, which couldn't have come at a better time since that's all anyone is wearing these days.
"I've tried on thousands of sweat pants, and Hailey and I are sweats connoisseurs. She actually helped me develop the fits based on stuff that we love," Maeve notes, adding, "I really wanted this to be unisex, so I want my pants to be able to fit you and your boyfriend or girlfriend. It was just sort of everything I felt was missing from a brand."
This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.