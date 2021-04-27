2021 OscarsSelena GomezKARDASHIANSTikTokShop E!VideosPhotos

Why Women Kill Season Two Offers Up a Deadly Warning in New Teaser

Take a look at the all-new teaser for Why Women Kill season two, arriving on Paramount+ June 3.

By Alyssa Ray Apr 27, 2021 8:28 PMTags
TVDesperate HousewivesCelebritiesEntertainment
Watch: "Law & Order" & More TV Shows We're Excited for in 2021

Why Women Kill is back and offering up a dark warning.

On Tuesday, April 27, Paramount+ released the first teaser for season two of Why Women Kill, which last aired in 2019 and will return June 3. And, as the new teaser below indicates, the sophomore season will be just as deadly as the first.

The just-released footage kicks off with a colorful garden. Yet, as the camera pans across the screen, sinister clues begin to pop up. First, there's a trowel seemingly covered in blood. As a monarch butterfly lands on a nearby flower, you can spot an ominous trickle of, you guessed it, blood.

Rounding out the subtly eerie teaser, an outline of a body can be seen thanks to some bright-colored flowers. Not to mention, the tagline warns, "Keep your secrets buried."

You don't have to ask us twice!

Why Women Kill is the latest project by TV writer and producer Marc Cherry, who is best known for creating Desperate Housewives.

photos
10 TV Shows That Could Have Been

While season one starred Ginnifer Goodwin, Lucy Liu and Kirby Howell-Baptiste and took place over three decades, season two will follow a new ensemble cast—including Allison Tolman, Nick Frost, Lana Parrilla, B.K. Cannon, Jordane Christie, Matthew Daddario and Veronica Falcón—and will be set in 1949.

Trending Stories

1

19 Kids and Beyond: A Complete Guide to the Sprawling Duggar Family

2

TMI? Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Exchange Biting Comments

3
Exclusive

Why Kourtney Kardashian's New Romance Makes Scott Disick Uncomfortable

Per the description, season two "will explore what it means to be beautiful, the hidden truth behind the facades people present to the world, the effects of being ignored and overlooked by society, and finally, the lengths one woman will go in order to finally belong..."

For a closer look at the season two teaser, watch the new video above. And, for more spring TV premiere dates, scroll through the images below.

Hulu
The Handmaid's Tale (Hulu) - April 28

The Handmaid's Tale returns for season four with three new episodes premiering at once on Wednesday, April 28. June (Elisabeth Moss) is now a rebel leader striking back against Gilead, but her quest for justice and revenge threatens to consume her and destroy her most cherished relationships.

CBS
MacGyver Series Finale (CBS) - April 30

MacGyver says goodbye on April 30 after five seasons.

Apple TV+
NEW: The Mosquito Coast (Apple TV+) - April 30

Justin Theroux stars in a TV adaptation of the novel The Mosquito Coast, written by his uncle Paul Theroux. It premieres April 30.

FX
Pose (FX) - May 2

Pose returns for its third and final season on Sunday, May 2 on FX.

The CW
DC's Legends of Tomorrow (CW) - May 2

DC's Legends of Tomorrow returns for season six on Sunday, May 2 at 8 p.m., at which point Batwoman will move to 9 p.m. 

Starz
The Girlfriend Experience (Starz) - May 2

Three and a half years after season two debuted, season three of The Girlfriend Experience will premiere May 2 on Starz.

Disney+
NEW: Star Wars: The Bad Batch (Disney+) - May 4

The new animated series follows a group of elite clone troopers with genetic mutations. It premieres May 4.

Victor Ceballos Olea / NETFLIX
Selena: The Series Part 2 (Netflix) - May 4

Selena returns for part two of her inspiring and tragic life story on May 4 on Netflix.

Peacock
NEW: Girls5eva (Peacock) - May 6

The most iconic fictional girl group from the late '90s/early 2000s is coming back for a reunion on Peacock, beginning May 6.

CW
Dynasty (CW) - May 7

Dynasty returns for season four on Friday, May 7. 

Hulu
Shrill (Hulu) - May 7

Shrill returns for its third and final season with Annie (Aidy Bryant) energized by her breakup and her newfound momentum at work. It premieres Friday, May 7 on Hulu.

Marni Grossman/Netflix
NEW: Jupiter's Legacy (Netflix) - May 7

The new Netflix series follows the world's first superheroes, who got their powers in the 1930s. In present day, their kids struggle to live up to their legacy. It premieres May 7.

Apple TV+
Mythic Quest (Apple TV+) - May 7

Season two of Mythic Quest is arriving May 7 on Apple TV+.

Greg Endries/SHOWTIME
NEW: Ziwe (Showtime) - May 9

Ziwe Fumudoh is taking her Instagram comedy to Showtime beginning May 9. 

CBS
Mom Series Finale (CBS) - May 13

Mom will say goodbye after eight seasons on Thursday, May 13. 

Disney+
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (Disney+) - May 14

Season two of the show with the best title on TV premieres May 14 on Disney+. 

Kyle Kaplan/Amazon Studios
NEW: The Underground Railroad (Amazon) - May 14

Barry Jenkins presents an alternate history in which the Underground Railroad was an actual railroad that helped enslaved people escape to freedom in the 1800s. It premieres May 14 on Amazon.

Netflix
Special (Netflix) - May 20

The second and final season of Special premieres May 20 on Netflix.

Hulu
NEW: Marvel's M.O.D.O.K. (Hulu) - May 21

Patton Oswalt stars as a supervillain who's been ousted from his evil society and still has to deal with his crumbling marriage in a new animated comedy, coming to Hulu on May 21. 

Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation/Universal Animation Studios LLC and Fox Media LLC.
Duncanville (Fox) - May 23

Season two premieres May 23 on Fox.

Netflix
Master of None (Netflix) - May 23

Master of None finally returns for the long-rumored third season, but this time Denise (Lena Waithe) takes center stage. It arrives May 23 on Netflix.

CBS
NCIS: New Orleans Series Finale (CBS) - May 23

NCIS: New Orleans will end after seven seasons on Sunday, May 23. 

Elizabeth Sisson/SHOWTIME
The Chi (Showtime) - May 23

Season four of The Chi premieres May 23 on Showtime.

HBO
In Treatment (HBO) - May 23

Uzo Aduba stars in a reimagined continuation of the therapy drama, 10 years after its last season aired. It premieres on HBO on May 23.

Nicole Wilder/SHOWTIME
Black Monday (Showtime) - May 23

Season three of Black Monday will premiere May 23 on Showtime.

Freeform
The Bold Type (Freeform) - May 26

The Bold Type returns for its final season on Wednesday, May 26.

Netflix
Lucifer (Netflix) - May 28

Season five of Lucifer returns for another batch of episodes, May 28 on Netflix.

ANNE MARIE FOX/NETFLIX
The Kominsky Method (Netflix) - May 28

The third and final season of The Kominsky Method premieres May 28 on Netflix.

Amazon Studios
NEW: Panic (Amazon) - May 28

Amazon's new YA drama forces teens to compete in a dangerous game where they can win a chance to escape their small town. It premieres May 28.

Kapital Entertainment and Fox Media LLC.
NEW: Housebroken (Fox) - May 31

Fox's new animated series Housebroken stars Lisa Kudrow as a therapy dog who leads the neighborhood animals in group therapy sessions, premiering May 31.

photos
View More Photos From Spring 2021 TV Premiere Dates

Why Women Kill season two premieres June 3 on Paramount+.

Trending Stories

1

19 Kids and Beyond: A Complete Guide to the Sprawling Duggar Family

2

TMI? Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Exchange Biting Comments

3
Exclusive

Why Kourtney Kardashian's New Romance Makes Scott Disick Uncomfortable

4

Antron Pippen’s Mother Pens Tribute to Son After He’s Laid to Rest

5

Pump Rules' Scheana Shay Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby Girl