Meet Kirsten Jordan: 9 Things to Know About Million Dollar Listing: New York's First Female Broker

Big Apple real estate is about to get a whole lot more real.

Bravo's Million Dollar Listing: New York returns for its ninth season with a brand new addition: Kirsten Jordan. The powerhouse broker boasts over half a billion (yes, billion) dollars in luxury properties, and makes history as the first female broker for the East Coast franchise.

A seasoned real estate agent, Jordan exclusively spills to E! News what it's like to be a newbie on reality TV. But first, find out which fellow Bravolebrities she hopes to meet and what it's like working with MDLNY's dueling icons Ryan Serhant and Fredrik Eklund.

Here's everything you need to know about MDLNY's new businesswoman!

She's the first woman on MDLNY

Nine seasons is way too long without representing the diverse array of brokers in Manhattan, and Kirsten to here to change that. "I decided to do the show because it was such an incredible opportunity for me," Kirsten revealed to E! News. After being in real estate for 13 years and running a team of six, Kirsten is ready for the world to revel in her success.