Lala Kent Reflects on "One of Our Hardest Days" After Breastfeeding Dilemma With Her Baby Girl

Just over a month into being a first-time mom, Lala Kent is learning some things the hard way.
The Vanderpump Rules star is officially in the throes of parenthood after giving birth to her and fiancé Randall Emmett's first child together, a daughter named Ocean, in March. The reality star recently took to her Instagram Story, describing one of the couple's "hardest days" with their newborn.
"I was aware certain foods could mess with my babies tummy, but never worried too much," Kent wrote in her social media post. "I had vegan food for lunch- beans, cauliflower, etc. Im sure you're all thinking 'you're an idiot, those foods give grown people gasses!..."
"Ocean screamed, cried and fussed, from morning until night," she described. "I clued in after my second feed, & switched from the boob to a bottle with saved milk."
While the newborn struggled all day, Kent was also overcome with emotion over the feeding dilemma.
"I sobbed when it was time for bed-yes I was exhausted, but mostly because when she finally started feeling better around 10pm, I felt so terrible that I did that to my sweet girl," she explained. "Wish us luck today, that I've pumped all the vegan out of these milk jugs."
As many stars have also shared, breastfeeding is a personal and tricky process, one that can be riddled with judgment and frustration. "So many people asked me if I was going to breastfeed. I thought this was a strange question because it's not that simple," Kent wrote in an April 1 Instagram post. "I know many women who struggled- whether the baby didn't latch, milk wasn't coming in, or it just wasn't for them. I was never married to the idea of breastfeeding because I didn't want to feel disappointment or shame. That being said, I'm grateful my boobies are producing, but I know my baby is bonded to me regardless of what kind of nipple is in her mouth."
Despite the inevitable bumps along the way, it seems like the 30-year-old star is completely in love with her new role. As she captioned a photo of herself nursing Ocean on April 18, "I'm digging it all."