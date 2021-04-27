See Jax Taylor and Stassi Schroeder's Babies Bond During Adorable First Playdate

Jax Taylor and Stassi Schroeder just had a baby playdate that truly rules.
The exes and Vanderpump Rules alums posted photos and footage of their respective little ones enjoying a precious playdate together on Monday, April 26.
The Instagram account for Jax and Brittany Cartwright's son, Cruz Michael Cauchi, posted a carousel of pics of the newborn boy playing and resting alongside Stassi and husband Beau Clark's 3-month-old daughter, Hartford Charlie Rose Clark.
Stassi, who welcomed Hartford with Beau on Jan. 7, commented with, "I. Am. Dying!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!" and added four heart-eyes emojis.
She also shared truly heartwarming footage of the two babies appearing to gaze into each other's eyes as Hartford slowly made her way toward Cruz, with the Etta James song "A Sunday Kind of Love" playing in the background. Stassi later posted video of Brittany holding Hartford as the little girl appears genuinely curious about getting another look at a sleepy Cruz.
Jax and Brittany, who welcomed their first child on April 12, both reposted this footage via their own Instagram Stories.
Stassi and Beau, who wed in September, announced the pregnancy in June, not long after Stassi was fired from Vanderpump Rules along with Kristen Doute. Bravo made the decision after former co-star Faith Stowers revealed that the pair called the police on her with a false claim.
Meanwhile, Jax and Brittany announced on Dec. 4 that they would not be returning to Vanderpump Rules. As fans recall, Jax and Stassi dated back on the unscripted series' first season, so it's touching to see how close they remain.
Check out the precious pics in the above post.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)