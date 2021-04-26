Anna Duggar Shuts Down Critic Who Asked How She and Josh Duggar “Afford” Having 7 Kids

Watch : Anna & Josh Duggar Are Expecting Baby No. 7

The 19 Kids and Counting troupe has no trouble counting the money.

After Anna Duggar revealed she's expecting her seventh baby with husband Josh Duggar, one social media user boldly ventured into financial territory by asking two burning questions: "How do you afford all those kids? Does Josh even work?" the user wrote.

Other fans immediately called out the invasive question, with one writing, "Rude much?" while some asked the person to mind their own business.

Anna, however, answered the question directly. "Yes, my husband is a diligent worker and provides well for our family," she responded. She didn't give other details about his work or career.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2008, announced their baby news on April 23 by sharing a video of themselves being doused in pink confetti. "It's a GIRL!!!!!" Anna wrote. "We are overjoyed to announce baby seven is on the way and we can't wait to hold her in our arms this fall!"