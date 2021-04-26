Get The Look: Amanda Seyfried's 2021 Oscars Beauty Breakdown

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Although Amanda Seyfried didn't take home a trophy at the 2021 Oscars, her looks was definitely award-worthy. Celebrity Makeup Artist Genevieve Herr shared her insights on creating Amanda's Academy Awards look with makeup and skincare products from Lancôme. She told E!, "The glorious red tulle of Amanda's Armani gown, with its combination of classic and modern architecture, inspired me to use a bold, complementary color on her lips, while choosing warm colors and bright highlights on her eyes."

Genevieve also shared her step-by-step beauty breakdown with tips and the exact products the used to create the Mank star's look. Check it out for yourself below and use the promo code OURTREAT at Lancôme to save 20% on $75+ purchases, 25% on $125+ purchases, or 30% when you spend $175.