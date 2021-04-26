You Might've Missed Brad Pitt's Shout-Out to Leonardo DiCaprio at the 2021 Oscars

Watch : Yuh-Jung Youn Calls Out Brad Pitt in 2021 Oscars Speech

Once upon a time in Hollywood, Brad Pitt presented at the 2021 Oscars.

Before announcing the winner of the Best Actress in a Supporting Role category, the 57-year-old actor shared how the nominees fell in love with movies at an early age.

For Yuh-Jung Youn, Pitt said, this passion for film developed by watching performances by actresses like Maggie Smith and directing by Robert Altman and Mike Leigh. And for Maria Bakalova, he added, it began after seeing Marilyn Monroe on the big screen. Pitt also shared stories of how Olivia Colman watched The Sound of Music and Chitty Chitty Bang Bang as a child, and how Glenn Close fell in love with classic Disney movies.

But it was his shout-out to Leonardo DiCaprio during his tale about Amanda Seyfried that really caught viewers' attention. "For Amanda Seyfried, it was the film version of Romeo + Juliet—the Leo version," Pitt said before adding, "Amanda, me too."