Oscar Winner Emerald Fennell Confirms Pregnancy With Cheeky Shout-Out to Zack Morris

Watch : Carey Mulligan Praises "Promising Young Woman" Director Emerald Fennell

Emerald Fennell is keeping her appreciation for Zack Morris going as she confirms her pregnancy at the end of a big night.

After winning the Best Original Screenplay trophy at the 2021 Oscars on Sunday, April 25 for her work on Promising Young Woman, which she also directed, Emerald gave a memorable acceptance speech. In it, she joked she had written an Oscars speech at age 10 that thanked Saved by the Bell character Zack Morris for being a supportive partner.

While addressing reporters from the press room after the ceremony, she confirmed she's pregnant and expecting her second child with husband Chris Vernon. The pair welcomed a baby boy in 2019.

One journalist asked Emerald, who is also known to fans of The Crown from her role as Camilla Parker Bowles, if she realized that Zack Morris' name had started trending on social media as a result of her speech.

"No, really?" Emerald, 35, replied. "Oh, gosh, how embarrassing."