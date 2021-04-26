Brad Pitt's 2021 Oscars Arrival Proves Good Things Come to Those Who Wait

Brad Pitt is back, baby!
The 57-year-old actor made a highly-awaited appearance at the 2021 Oscars on Sunday night, fourteen months after winning his first Academy Award for acting. And the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star looked every bit the part of an Oscar winner, sporting a dapper tuxedo for a classic old Hollywood look.
While Pitt didn't walk the red carpet prior to the 93rd Annual Academy Awards, he did take the stage midway through the show to present the award for Best Supporting Actress. Hey, we'll take what we can get!
"My love of movies began at the local drive-in, watching the likes of Clint Eastwood and Godzilla," a ponytail-rocking Pitt said, before introducing the nominees and revealing how they fell in love with the movies at an early age.
And after revealing Mank star Amanda Seyfried's favorite movie experience growing up was watching his Once Upon a Time in Hollywood co-star Leonardo DiCaprio in 1996's Romeo + Juliet, he joked, "Amanda, me too."
Pitt's swoonworthy appearance continued when he helped Youn Yuh-jung, who won for her performance in Minari, exit the stage after adorable speech.
Last February, Pitt was the first recipient of an award at the 2020 Oscars, taking home the Best Supporting Actor trophy for his work as stuntman Cliff Booth in Quentin Tarantino's film.
As he took the stage to accept his award, the heartthrob delighted with a speech that had everything, including a nod to his co-star—"Leo, I'll ride your coattails any day, man. The view's fantastic."—and a sweet shoutout to his children.
"This is for my kids who color everything I do. I adore you," Pitt said at the end of his time at the podium. "Thank you."