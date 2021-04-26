Oscars 2021: Walk the Red Carpet With These Award-Worthy Outfit Ideas

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Make every day your awards show!
The 2021 Academy Awards are upon us, and this year we can't wait to see the Red Carpet graced by our favourite stars. Brilliant frocks, dazzling ‘do's and bold makeup looks make up the complete Oscars attendance package, but there's no reason we can't steal their style for our next big party or event.
From the jaw-dropping, daring looks we covet on Gemma Chan, Viola Davis and Billy Porter, to the delicate and graceful gowns donned by Regina King, Margot Robbie and Jennifer Lopez, there is inspiration to be taken from every corner of the carpet.
Grab yourself a maxi-gown, shimmering pair of shoes and camera flash-blocking shades for your next big outing. Add some flawless coverage and finishing touches to your hair, and there's no stopping you! Shop our favourite Oscar-inspired items below.
Nasty Gal Square Neck Split Front Maxi Dress
Every event needs a head-turning frock, and this one does just that. The vibrant red gown (taking cues from Amanda Seyfried) skims the body, offering a modern yet relaxed take on the traditional dress, while the square neckline offers structure and uniqueness. A strawberry dream!
Steve Madden Voit-R Rhinestones Pump
Walk, walk fashion baby! These heels were destined for the bright lights and cameras of the Red Carpet—or for making a grand entrance at your next party. This rhinestone-encrusted pair will ensure you truly shine, while the ankle strap will keep you safe and secure. Your new go-to's.
Quay x Saweetie Almost Ready Polarised Sunglasses
Block out the haters and celebrate you night right in these face-fitting frames. Designed in collaboration with music sensation Saweetie, these oversized shades have the perfect mix of sophistication and bling. This pair are also polarised-great for all those morning-after moments.
Bangn Body Firming & Brightening Beauty Treatment
Hollywood's best kept secret? Focus on the base, and you'll always look flawless. Start your makeup routine the night before and apply the newest innovation from Bangn Body. This vegan all-in-one beauty treatment is heroed by dragonfruit extract and jojoba esters, leaving your skin silky smooth, hydrated and refined. Use it as a lightweight moisturiser, apply a thick layer as a mask, or just before your makeup as a primer!
Morphe Filter Effect Soft-Focus Foundation
Be camera-ready at any angle with this foundation which will have your skin looking like a Paris filter IRL. Blur and perfect your complexion with this smart formula, which fuses hyaulornic acid and Vitamin E into one powerful liquid. Velvety and buildable, this light-to-medium coverage complexion-booster will let your skin shine through, while softly veiling your face for a natural glow.
Charlotte Tilbury Brow Cheat
It may be cheating to look this good, but honey, you'll be winning all the awards for fluffy, full brows at your next event. The newest addition to the Charlotte Tilbury brow family, this micro-headed pencil allows complete control for a natural, precise flick in the arch. Teamed up with a spoolie for burshing out harsh lines, this miracle-worker is a must for sparse browers and microbladers alike. Did we mention it's refillable?
Revlon So Fierce! Big Bad Lash
Oh, she fierce! She bad! Rock the red carpet your way with lashes that scream Academy Award Nomination. This ingenious formula actually works harder the more you use it, tinting your lashes over 7 days of use. A blend of waxes, films and calendula extract will keep your lashes soft and strong over the 24 hour life of your look.
Ciaté London Editor Palette in 'Mykonos'
The eyes have it! Get ready to turn heads with this versatile palette to take you from Awards Ceremony to late-night after party. From perfectly pretty shimmering metallics to dark and smoky mattes to take the drama up a notch, there's a colour combination to match with any outfit. We also love the inclusion of a purple pop to make any look extra-fun.
Mecca Max Pop Pout Sheer Lipstick
Look your best with a sheer hint of tint on the lips, and let your gown really shine. This creamy, hydrating miracle stick will get you through the longest of photo shoots, and leave your lips pouty and perfected. The ultimate ‘your-lips-but-better' formula with just a hint of shine, we think the packaging alone is award-worthy.
Slick Hair Company Slick Stick
Ever wanted that ‘not a hair out of place' look but always had the odd flyaway? Enter Hollywood's best-kept secret: the Slick Stick. Like a clear brow mascara for your hair, the catch-all wand allows your to round up any stray, pesky baby hairs escaping from your fabulous up'do. Australian-made, cruelty-free and vegan, this may just sweep all the categories come Oscars night!
Schwarzkopf Professional BLONDME Blonde Wonders Glaze Mist
Maintain your mane throughout the big night with this topcoat for your hair – the finishing touch before hitting the town. In a convenient spray bottle, this mist creates a hydroscopic film that seals the hair's surface, keeping it polished and protected from any environmental aggressors. A bonus for all blonde babes: this one works extra hard on your hues, and keeps your tresses shining all night!
Want more glam-spiration? Check out these top beauty looks in our Shop with E! section.