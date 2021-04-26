Oscars 2021: Walk the Red Carpet With These Award-Worthy Outfit Ideas

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Make every day your awards show!

The 2021 Academy Awards are upon us, and this year we can't wait to see the Red Carpet graced by our favourite stars. Brilliant frocks, dazzling ‘do's and bold makeup looks make up the complete Oscars attendance package, but there's no reason we can't steal their style for our next big party or event.

From the jaw-dropping, daring looks we covet on Gemma Chan, Viola Davis and Billy Porter, to the delicate and graceful gowns donned by Regina King, Margot Robbie and Jennifer Lopez, there is inspiration to be taken from every corner of the carpet.

Grab yourself a maxi-gown, shimmering pair of shoes and camera flash-blocking shades for your next big outing. Add some flawless coverage and finishing touches to your hair, and there's no stopping you! Shop our favourite Oscar-inspired items below.