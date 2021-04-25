Oscar Nominee Carey Mulligan Confirms Promising Young Woman's Emerald Fennell Really Is That Cool

Watch : 2021 Oscars: By The Numbers

If it were up to Carey Mulligan, the Promising Young Woman director Emerald Fennell would take home all the awards from the 2021 Oscars.

As the Best Lead Actress nominee tells E! News exclusively, there is no one more deserving of an Oscar than Emerald, who she first met over a cup of coffee a few years ago.

"Really from the second we sat down and had our first coffee in London to being on-set to shooting, to Sundance and through all of this stuff," Carey explains, "you can see how talented she is. She's exceptional."

But the praise didn't end there! The actress continues, "But she's also just the best person. So I feel so lucky that I've gotten to make this film, but to also come away with such close friends, it's been very special."

Emerald similarly gushed over Carey when talking to E!'s Giuliana Rancic. In her eyes, Carey is "just so good, but she's also just so incredibly funny."