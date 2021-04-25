Amanda Seyfried Looks Red Hot in Jaw-Dropping 2021 Oscars Dress

Watch : 2021 Oscars: By The Numbers

The stunning Miss Seyfried has arrived.

Amanda Seyfried just hit the 2021 Oscars red carpet looking gorgeous in an Armani gown. The 35-year-old actress, who is nominated tonight for Best Supporting Actress for her role as famed silent film star Marion Davies in Mank, opened up about her first Academy Award nomination to E!'s Giuliana Rancic. "I think it's just you really want to get it right for [director] David Fincher and you want to get it right for Marion and the people you're playing," Seyfried explained. "That's how that's the way it should be. Spend the time on it."

Seyfried has a history of wearing Armani Privé with stylist Elizabeth Stewart. The ethereal vibrant red gown had a plunging neckline with a tulle fringe. Seyfried topped off her red carpet glam with Forevermark diamonds, Stuart Weitzman shoes and her makeup and hair by Genevieve Herr for Lancôme and Renato Campora respectively.