Charli & Dixie D’Amelio Reveal the Beauty Hack They “Never Knew” Before TikTok

The D'Amelios are keeping it real, on and off the screen.

TikTok superstars Charli and Dixie D'Amelio are on a mission to show their followers that "being genuine and kind" is always on-trend. Their latest collection, launched in collaboration with Morphe 2, brings together their favourite products from the brand in a compact kit, uniquely curated by each sister.

The collection—which celebrates all skin tones and natural beauty—supports the movement for more subtle and subdued makeup looks, which are dominating on social media platforms and IRL.

Charli commented on the way her beauty routine rarely differs on and off-screen, which alludes to the products chosen for her kit: "We're into more neutral tints instead of a full-coverage type of thing. Natural brows, that sort of stuff." Dixie added, "We want to show natural beauty. Everything we love to do, we do it in lighter amounts."

When it comes to selecting shades for an upcoming video or shoot, you won't find bold colours or dark liners on the D'Amelio's vanities. Instead, the siblings opt for muted hues and sheer washes of neutral tones. Dixie loves neutral shades with a pop of pink, while Charli reveals "I love soft pink shades! We're definitely more into neutral looks than total glam."