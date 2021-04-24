Charli & Dixie D’Amelio Reveal the Beauty Hack They “Never Knew” Before TikTok

We interviewed these celebrities because we think you'll like their picks. Some of the products shown are from the celebrity's own product line or a brand they are paid to endorse. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
The D'Amelios are keeping it real, on and off the screen.
TikTok superstars Charli and Dixie D'Amelio are on a mission to show their followers that "being genuine and kind" is always on-trend. Their latest collection, launched in collaboration with Morphe 2, brings together their favourite products from the brand in a compact kit, uniquely curated by each sister.
The collection—which celebrates all skin tones and natural beauty—supports the movement for more subtle and subdued makeup looks, which are dominating on social media platforms and IRL.
Charli commented on the way her beauty routine rarely differs on and off-screen, which alludes to the products chosen for her kit: "We're into more neutral tints instead of a full-coverage type of thing. Natural brows, that sort of stuff." Dixie added, "We want to show natural beauty. Everything we love to do, we do it in lighter amounts."
When it comes to selecting shades for an upcoming video or shoot, you won't find bold colours or dark liners on the D'Amelio's vanities. Instead, the siblings opt for muted hues and sheer washes of neutral tones. Dixie loves neutral shades with a pop of pink, while Charli reveals "I love soft pink shades! We're definitely more into neutral looks than total glam."
To put their best face forward, the TikTokers recognise the importance of a thorough skincare routine. After all, your base is where it all begins! Up until recently however, the stars had not included a highly-popular product in their routines.
Dixie says, "We have a typical skin-care routine: wash, tone and hydrate. Before TikTok, we never knew the importance of toner until we started seeing it everywhere, and we decided to try it. Life changing!"
When it comes to hacking that flawless look on camera, it's all about lightweight beauty products for Charli. "For me, it's about making the makeup that I am wearing super natural, but adding a little bit of highlighter to give it a glow under my brows and corner of my eyes. Something that makes it pop."
Another hack shared by the social stars was the importance of staying healthy and hydrated before even applying makeup. Charli says, "I have a full skin care routine that I try and do before bed every night. I also try and drink a lot of water every day, since its super important for not only your skin, but your entire body."
Rest also plays a large part in helping the sisters look great on TikTok, but you won't catch them sleeping in foundation or mascara. "My biggest thing is making sure I don't sleep with makeup on... as stupid as it sounds, it's super important!" says Dixie. "Also making sure our skincare and every day steps have SPF in it has been important to both of us recently."
The outgoing, passionate teens have truly made a name for themselves, amassing millions of fans worldwide on social media, but their "proudest" achievement to date is teaming up to speak out on cyberbullying. Their advice on moving through life? "Everyone's beautiful in their own way, and unique, and that's what makes everyone so special. The more positivity and empathy you put out there, it does nothing but good."
The D'Amelio's Morphe 2 Go-To Faves Kits are available now—check out and purchase the collection below.