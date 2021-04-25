2021 OSCARS

How to Watch the Show on TV and Online in Australia
2021 OscarsSelena GomezKARDASHIANSTikTokShop E!VideosPhotos

Minari Star Alan Kim's Red Carpet Posing Deserves an Award at the 2021 Oscars

Minari's 9-year-old star Alan Kim proved to be one of the best guests at the 2021 Oscars. See the youngster's adorable posing on the red carpet.

By Samantha Schnurr Apr 25, 2021 11:00 PMTags
MoviesRed CarpetAwardsOscarsCelebritiesTop Photos
Watch: "Minari": A Powerful American Story

In the words of Alan Kim, "It's time for the Oscars, but first I have to walk Cream."

Cream, for those of you who are not up to speed, is the 9-year-old Minari star's beloved dog. Together throughout award season, Oscar Sunday was no different as the youngster and his four-legged friend enjoyed a walk together before it was time for Alan's first night at the Academy Awards. Fortunately for fans, their outing was captured in adorable photos featuring Alan dressed to the nines in a pint-sized tuxedo by Thom Browne, complete with a bow tie and shorts. 

"It's time for the Oscars, but first I have to walk Cream," the pictures were captioned on Instagram. "Now it's off to the show! Thank @theacademy and @thombrowne."

Once on the red carpet, the child star clearly soaked up every exciting moment of his first Oscars experience as he posed for the cameras. Rocking a variety of poses, Alan proved he clearly deserves an Oscar for Best Guest. 

photos
Child Stars From Oscar Films: Where Are They Now?

This weekend proved to be extra special for Alan, who also celebrated his birthday on April 24. During an interview with E!'s Giuliana Rancic, he revealed the many gifts he received for his special day, including an iPad and a bike. And the Oscars? The cherry on top.

As for Minari, fans will just have to wait and see if the acclaimed film wins for any of its six nominations tonight, including Best Picture. Until then, applaud these adorable photos of Alan rocking the red carpet like a bonafide pro!

Chris Pizzello/Pool/Shutterstock
Safety First!

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the youngster sported a face mask as he walked the red carpet. 

Chris Pizzelo-Pool/Getty Images
Alan Has Arrived

A star is born!

ABC
Cheese!

The 9-year-old smiled for the cameras like a Hollywood pro alongside producer Christina Oh

ABC
Picture Perfect

Now this picture deserves a frame!

Chris Pizzello/Pool/Shutterstock
Strike a Pose

Alan proved he had plenty of poses for the red carpet photographers at the 2021 Oscars. 

Trending Stories

1

Gwen Stefani Weighs In on Whether Adam Levine Will Play the Wedding

2
Exclusive

Leslie Odom Jr. & Wife Nicolette Give an Update on Their "Dream Baby"

3

You Season 3 Will Be "F--king Bonkers"

Watch E! Live from the Red Carpet: Oscars 2021 on Monday at 7am, and catch a repeat airing later that night at 8:30pm.

Trending Stories

1

Gwen Stefani Weighs In on Whether Adam Levine Will Play the Wedding

2
Exclusive

Leslie Odom Jr. & Wife Nicolette Give an Update on Their "Dream Baby"

3

You Season 3 Will Be "F--king Bonkers"

4

Inside the Truly Bizarre Aftermath of Brittany Murphy's Sudden Death

5

Oscars 2021 Nominations: See the Complete List