Leslie Odom Jr. and Nicolette Robinson Give an Update on "Dream Baby" Able at the 2021 Oscars

Parents' night out!
On Sunday, April 25, Leslie Odom Jr. and actress wife Nicolette Robinson gave a heartwarming update on their new baby, son Able Phineas. Per Nicolette, who starred in Broadway's Waitress, they've been "amazing" since welcoming their second child.
"He's the sweetest," Nicolette exclusively shared with E!'s Giuliana Rancic at the 2021 Oscars. "He's a dream baby. We're enjoying every second."
The couple also shares daughter Lucille. In fact, Leslie joked that they had a "glow" about them.
Furthermore, Nicolette revealed that this was their first date night since Able's birth back in March. Leslie added, "That's it! Date night, baby."
Earlier this month, Leslie took to social media to confirm that his second child with wife Nicolette arrived on March 25. "More life!" he wrote to his 800,000 Instagram followers at the time. "One whole week with our Abe. Watching Nicolette give birth to these kids...? Simply, the bravest acts I've ever witnessed from a foot away. I love you, sweetheart and I am in awe. Our little family bursts at the seams with joy! And gratitude."
Of course, it wasn't just little Able that the couple was celebrating. As E! News readers well know, Leslie is nominated for Best Actor in a Supporting Role for his work in One Night in Miami..., which was directed by Regina King.
Speaking of Regina, Leslie made it clear that the actress and director will be "getting hugged" at the awards show. He continued, "I haven't seen Regina since the film came out. It's been a strange but wonderful time, you know? The fact that we've gone through what we've gone through but, to have this film, to celebrate the whole time has just been so special."
In addition to his acting nomination, Leslie is also nominated for Best Original Song for his song with Sam Ashworth, "Speak Now."
For the full list of Oscar nominees, click here.