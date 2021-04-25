2021 OSCARS

How to Watch the Show on TV and Online in Australia
Oscars 2021 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

The Oscars 2021 red carpet is officially open and the biggest names are stepping out in memorable fashion looks. Take a look at all the stars dressing to impress.

It's the most star-studded night of the year! And this time, it's happening in person.

The 2021 Oscars, which will be held in two separate Los Angeles locations, is being produced by director Steven Soderbergh, producer Stacey Sher and actor Jesse Collins. And for the third consecutive year, the awards will be without a host, perhaps due in part to the controversy surrounding the initial host selection of Kevin Hart for the 2019 ceremony.

Don't expect any Zoom malfunctions because producers explicitly stated, "There will not be an option to Zoom in for the show." What viewers can expect is heated competition between some of the most popular films of the year including Mank, which leads the pack with 10 nominationsMinari, Promising Young Woman and Golden Globe winner, Nomadland. Musical performances will include Leslie Odom Jr., H.E.R. and more.

In addition to seeing some swoon-worthy fashion other than Jason Sudeikis' tie-dye hoodie, we have another event to celebrate: A record 76 nominations were given to females. Promising young women indeed! For the first time, more than one female director is nominated in the best director category—Chloé Zhao (Nomadland) and Emerald Fennell (Promising Young Woman). Previously, only five other women have been nominated for the honor in the award show's 93-year history. Zhao is also the first woman to receive four nominations in a single year, and the first female of Asian descent to be nominated in the best director category.

After last year's virtual ceremony, we couldn't be more excited to see some stunning looks from more than just above the shoulders. (Has anyone else forgotten how to walk in heels?) Keep scrolling to see tonight's fashion winners and risk-takers.

ABC
Alan S. Kim & Vicky Kim

Alan in Thom Browne

Chris Pizzello/Pool/Shutterstock
Celeste Waite

In Gucci

Chris Pizzello/Pool/Shutterstock
Trent Reznor

    

Matt Petit/A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images
Mikkel E. G. Nielsen

    

Chris Pizzelo-Pool/Getty Images
Elizabeth Keenan

     

Chris Pizzelo-Pool/Getty Images
Sean Faden

    

Chris Pizzelo-Pool/Getty Images
Jeremy Molod

    

Chris Pizzello/AP/Shutterstock
Glenn Close

In Armani Privé

Chris Pizzelo-Pool/Getty Images
Marlee Matlin

In Vivienne Westwood with Sophia Webster shoes

Matt Petit / A.M.P.A.S.
Mia Neal

   

Chris Pizzelo-Pool/Getty Images
Youn Yuh-jung & Han Ye-ri

Youn in Chopard Jewelry

Chris Pizzello/AP/Shutterstock
Emerald Fennell

In Gucci 

Chris Pizzelo-Pool/Getty Images
Nicolette Robinson

In Zuhair Murad

Chris Pizzelo-Pool/Getty Images
Leslie Odom Jr.

In Brioni

Chris Pizzello/Pool/Shutterstock
Colman Domingo

In Versace

Chris Pizzelo-Pool/Getty Images
Tiara Thomas

In Jovana Louis

Chris Pizzello/AP/Shutterstock
Diane Warren

In Valentino

ABC
Zaria

In Dolce & Gabbana

Chris Pizzello/Pool/Shutterstock
Ashley Fox

      

Chris Pizzello/AP/Shutterstock
Laura Pausini

In Valentino Haute Couture with Bulgari jewelry

Chris Pizzello/Pool/Shutterstock
Paul Raci & Liz Hanley Raci

    

Chris Pizzello/AP/Shutterstock
D'Mile

    

Chris Pizzelo-Pool/Getty Images
Madeline Sharafian

     

Chris Pizzelo-Pool/Getty Images
Daniel Pemberton

     

Chris Pizzelo-Pool/Getty Images
Ariana DeBose

In Atelier Versace

Chris Pizzello/Pool/Shutterstock
Steven Yeun & Joana Pak

     

Chris Pizzelo-Pool/Getty Images
Will Berson

     

Chris Pizzello/AP/Shutterstock
Charles D. King

       

Chris Pizzelo-Pool/Getty Images
Sacha Ben Harroche

    

Chris Pizzelo-Pool/Getty Images
Derek Cianfrance & Shannon Plumb

    

Watch E! Live from the Red Carpet: Oscars 2021 on Monday at 7am, and catch a repeat airing later that night at 8:30pm.

