Pete Davidson and Bridgerton's Phoebe Dynevor Basically Just Confirmed Their Romance

Dearest reader, it is my pleasure to inform you that Pete Davidson and Phoebe Dynevor have been formally presented as a couple.
A couple of what? Lady Whistledown is on the case. For now, a couple of stars hugging and walking together on a grassy knoll in the English countryside on Sunday, April 25, as seen in candid photos posted by MailOnline, the first published images showing the two actors together since romance rumors began a couple of months ago.
The 27-year-old Saturday Night Live star and the 26-year-old British actress, best known for her role of Daphne Bridgerton Bassett, Duchess of Hastings, on the Netflix drama Bridgerton, have not formally confirmed a relationship. Their reps had no immediate comment when reached by E! News.
In the pics, the two actors are dressed casually. Phoebe bundled up in a blue and white patterned jacket, paired with gray sweatpants, a gray baseball cap, sunglasses and black slip-on shoes. Pete wore an olive green hoodie with the hood on over a black baseball cap, blue sweatpants and blue and white sneakers and held a cigarette in his hand.
MailOnline reported that they were spotted visiting a supermarket in the greater Manchester area, before their stroll.
In March, Page Six reported that Pete was spotted in the Manchester area, where Phoebe has been living with her mother amid the coronavirus pandemic. The outlet also said the pair was seen "holding hands and hugging each other" in the English village of Caverswall in Staffordshire.
Last week, a source told People that the two are "really into each other," and that "Pete is telling friends he's serious about her." The magazine reported on Friday, April 23, that the King of Staten Island actor was visiting the Younger actress in London during SNL's latest hiatus.
While Pete and Phoebe have not commented on their relationship status, they have not denied the romance rumors and even appeared to drop some hints to fans. They were recently spotted wearing matching silver monogrammed necklaces bearing their shared initials, "PD."
On April 10, Phoebe posted on her Instagram Story a screenshot of Kid Cudi performing on SNL. A day later, Pete said in a Zoom Q&A with college students that he was currently "with my celebrity crush."