Why Kourtney Kardashian's Relationship With Travis Barker Makes Scott Disick "Uncomfortable"

Watch : Kourtney Kardashian & Scott Disick Have a Movie Night Together

Kourtney Kardashian's new romance with Travis Barker isn't just a small thing for one famous ex.

While Scott Disick has and always will be supportive of the mother of his three children, multiple sources are shedding light on how the E! star is really adjusting to the new reality that things are very serious between Kourtney and Travis.

"Scott has really distanced himself from Kourtney recently," a source close to the reality star exclusively shared with E! News. "Of course they are still cordial when it comes to the kids, but they aren't hanging out as much or doing things as a family. The communication has become strictly about the kids."

Although Scott continues to film with the Kardashians in California, the Talentless founder is also spending more time in Miami. And while some of his time in the 305 is spent with girlfriend Amelia Hamlin, Scott can't exactly ignore the chemistry and headlines surrounding Kourtney and Travis.

"It's uncomfortable for Scott to see Kourtney in a serious relationship, although he knew this day would come," a source shared. "He is glad she is happy, but it's definitely been hard on him. He doesn't like to bring it up and it's a weird convo for him. At one point, the family was really encouraging Scott and Kourtney to try the relationship again and it's a bit of an eye opener for him, that it's truly never going to happen."