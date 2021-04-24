Kim Kardashian's Kids Have a Car Collection Many Adults Would Dream Of

Watch : Inside Kim Kardashian's Star-Studded Night Out in Miami

Hot wheels!

It's no secret Kim Kardashian has great taste. From wearing designs straight off the runway to launching her own clothing collection and building a beauty empire, she's ahead of the curve in the fashion department. And it appears her four kids—North, 7, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 23 months—also have an eye for style.

On Saturday, April 24, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to Instagram to share her little ones' impressive and massive toy car collection.

"Garage," the proud mom simply captioned her post, alongside an image that captured two rows of luxury models.

But just because the kids' toy cars aren't technically real vehicles, that doesn't mean Kim's millions of followers weren't impressed.

"OMFG my childhood dream," one fan replied, with another writing, "when north has a better car collection then half adults."

Someone else quipped, "Oh you rich rich."