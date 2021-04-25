Fittings, Facials and Her Parents' "Honest Advice:" Giuliana Rancic Reveals How She Preps for the Oscars

Watch : 2021 Oscars: By The Numbers

Giuliana Rancic is gearing up to serve sophistication at the 2021 Oscars.

Ahead of E!'s red carpet coverage of the 2021 Oscars on Sunday, April 25, G is sharing all the BTS details on her stunning look exclusively with E! News, including how she preps her skin beforehand, chooses an award-worthy dress and handles any wardrobe malfunctions.

First things first, Giuliana makes sure to prep her hair and skin in the days leading up to a big event. That starts in Chicago, where she lives with her husband, Bill Rancic, and their 8-year-old son, Edward Duke Rancic.

She gets a fresh haircut and color by her longtime hairstylists at RMCM Salon in Chicago. A week before the show, she treats herself to a hydrating facial with Ana Ibarra at The Med Spa at Northwestern in Chicago.

"I have been going to her for years," said G, "and she really helps my skin stay healthy, hydrated and nourished."

On Saturday, April 24, a day before the Oscars, the host got a deep sculpting facial massage from Candace Marino, aka The LA Facialist.

"Candace helps with naturally energizing the face through a technique she created," G said. "The process was invigorating yet relaxing at the same time and when it was over, my skin had a beautiful glow and was definitely red carpet ready."