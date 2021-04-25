Zac Efron, Vanessa Hudgens and More Famous Exes Who Once Walked the Oscars Red Carpet Together

Watch : Oscars 2021: Awards Dress Code & History-Making Moments

We're all in this together. Well, everyone except Zanessa.

Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens made all of our Disney dreams come true as the early 2000s "It" couple thanks to their introduction on the set of High School Musical. Although they broke free from each other in December 2010, our hearts still haven't recovered.

They gave us palpable on-screen chemistry, four years of paparazzi photos and a glorious Oscars sighting in 2009. Who could forget their sophisticated coordinated black-and-white ensembles? They bopped their way to the top of our best dressed lists.

Fans may have also forgotten former couple J-Rod, who walked the 2019 Oscars red carpet in show-stopping style. Despite their engagement, Jenny from the Block and A-Rod struck out in March 2021 after four years of dating. Love, apparently, does cost a thing.

Although it's unlikely either of these duos were invited to this year's event, if there's a potential reunion anything like the emotional run-in of Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston at the 2020 SAG Awards, you can expect some Sharpay-level dramatic tears from pop culture fans.