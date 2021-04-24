It's Okay if Your Motherhood Journey Doesn't Look Like You Imagined, Take It From These Stars

Watch : Chrissy Teigen Pens Powerful Essay on Pregnancy Loss

You know that scene in the first Sex and the City movie where Charlotte comes home from the doctor to confess the most exciting news to Carrie?

Charlotte's pregnant, which she had thought wasn't possible but, "you know how people always say when you stop trying it can happen?" she explains. "And my doctor says that she knows other couples who've adopted and then they get pregnant!"

It's heartwarming AF, the perfect happy ending for the perfect Upper East Side princess and it's totally a thing that could happen for the roughly 10 percent of women who struggle with infertility. But, also, if Jordana Brewster had a quarter for each time someone told her to "just relax" during her yearslong journey...

"I was told that a lot," she lamented during a recent chat with E! News. "Like, 'You know what, the most important thing is for you to relax during this, but also do these five shots a week and be on hormones and go through this rollercoaster, but relax.' And it was like, 'Are you kidding me?'"