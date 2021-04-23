Lindsay Lohan’s Father Michael Arrested for Role in Rehab Patient Brokering Scheme

Lindsay Lohan's father Michael Lohan is in legal trouble once again.
On April 23, the Celebrity Rehab With Dr. Drew alum was arrested in Florida for allegedly bringing in patients to drug treatment centers and receiving illegal kickbacks for the service, according to court documents and booking records obtained by E! News. Lohan, 60, is one of more than 100 people who were arrested for their alleged involvement in the so-called "patient brokering" scheme, which came after an investigation in Palm Beach County.
Of Lohan's arrest, State Attorney Dave Aronberg said in a statement to E! News, "Mr. Lohan was investigated by our Sober Homes Task Force and he's being charged with receiving kickbacks for referring patients to drug treatment. Patient brokering corrupts our health care system because decisions are motivated by greed instead of a patient's needs. This is our Task Force's 117th arrest and will not be our last."
Lohan's attorney has not responded to our request for comment.
Lohan has spoken about his own battle with substance abuse before, and in 2011 appeared on Celebrity Rehab where he sought treatment for alcohol abuse. Currently, Lohan is the host of Relevant Recovery Radio, where he and Larry Wedekind discuss recovering from dependencies, including drugs and alcohol.
This is not the first time Lohan has found himself in trouble with the law. In 1993 he was released from prison after serving three years for insider trading. He spent two years behind bars, from 2005 to 2007, for attempted assault.
In 2010, Lohan spoke to Us Weekly shortly before Lindsay, who had violated her probation in a 2007 DUI conviction, was scheduled to report to jail. Ultimately, she served 14 days of her 90-day sentence.
"I had a feeling that Lindsay might go to jail and I wanted to be there for her, but I wanted to be there, more importantly, to submit the letter to the judge in hopes that she would just give her rehab, which she did consider and I appreciate that," he explained to the outlet. "But at the same time, Lindsay is not a criminal. She is a woman with a disease. She really is. She needs help. She needs medical attention."
Lindsay spoke about her substance abuse issues in 2007, saying in a statement to the press that her life had become "completely unmanageable because I am addicted to alcohol and drugs."
"I very much want to be healthy and gain control of my life and career and have asked for medical help in doing so," she continued. "I am taking these steps to improve my life. Luckily, I am not alone in my daily struggle and I know that people like me have succeeded. Maybe with time it will become easier. I hope so."