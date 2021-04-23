Ronnie Ortiz-Magro's Ex Jen Harley Picks Up Their Daughter Ariana After His Arrest

After Ronnie Ortiz-Magro was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence, his ex Jen Harley hopped in her car and drove several hours to pick up their 3-year-old daughter Ariana Sky Magro.
A source close to the 35-year-old Jersey Shore star told E! News that the child had been under the care of her father on Thursday, April 22, the day he was detained at a Los Angeles jail on charges of intimate partner violence with injury and priors for several hours before being released hours later on a $100,000 bond, police told E! News. They have not released the name of the alleged victim.
Jen was uninvolved in the incident that led to Ronnie's arrest, which came almost a year after the reality star struck a plea deal for a domestic violence case that did involve his ex, for which he was put on three years of probation.
"I want my baby home [crying face emoji]," Jen, who lives in Las Vegas, where she works as a realtor, wrote on her Instagram Story on Thursday, before sharing videos of her behind the wheel of a vehicle, writing, "Last time I'm ever making this drive."
She then posted a selfie showing her cuddling her and Ronnie's daughter. "Can't drive home like this," she wrote, "but I'll hold her as long as she needs it."
Jen then shared a photo of a lioness standing behind her cub, writing, "Me...my daughter...til the day I die."
On Friday, April 23, Ronnie's ex shared a video of Ariana smiling while sitting on a counter and staring at her reflection in a bathroom mirror.
The source close to Ronnie had told E! News that Jen was not involved in Thursday's incident. After he was detained, Ariana was temporarily put under the care of Ronnie's brother, who then began working to have her brought to her mother.
Ronnie, who shares custody of the little girl with Jen, has not commented about his arrest or their daughter. After he was detained, his lawyer told E! News in a statement, "We have just learned of the new allegations against Ronnie and need some additional time to further investigate. As such, we will not be making any other statements at this time."
A court hearing about Ronnie's new charges has been set for Oct. 13, legal records show.