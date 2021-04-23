Joy Behar Apologizes for Repeatedly Misgendering Caitlyn Jenner on The View

Joy Behar has apologized for using the incorrect pronouns when referring to Caitlyn Jenner.
On Friday's episode of The View, Caitlyn's newly announced run for California governor was brought up, during which Joy misgendered the Olympian and transgender rights advocate more than once. At one point Joy corrected herself, saying, "[Brad Parscale] is running his campaign—or her campaign, rather."
After returning from commercial break, Joy blamed the self-described "mix-up" on a lack of sleep.
"So first of all let me apologize for my pronoun mix-up," the longtime co-host said. "I think I just didn't get enough sleep last night. I had no intention of mixing them up, and I tried to correct it immediately, but whatever, it just came out. So I'm sorry if anybody was upset by that."
Caitlyn has not responded publicly to Joy's apology.
Hours ago, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum confirmed rumors of her political aspirations. Caitlyn, 71, announced she filed paperwork to run for California's top office and asked supporters to donate to the campaign.
In her announcement, the lifelong Republican said her gubernatorial run will offer a "roadmap back to prosperity to turn this state around and finally clean up the damage [Governor Gavin] Newsom has done to this state."
Caitlyn's statement concluded, "The significance of this decision is not lost on me. The sacrifice is significant. But responsibility is great, and I can't wait to lead, to help and most importantly, to disrupt the status quo once again... I'm in!"
In a website launched with the tagline "Caitlyn for California," the former athlete turned reality TV star is already selling merchandise promoting the campaign.
Members of the Kardashian-Jenner family, including daughters Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner, have not commented on Caitlyn's run for governor. Sophia Hutchins, Caitlyn's longtime friend and colleague, liked her Instagram announcement.