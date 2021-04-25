2021 OscarsSelena GomezKARDASHIANSTikTokShop E!VideosPhotos

Check Out the Most Surprising Celeb Transformations of the Week

Selena Gomez, Camila Cabello and Kelly Osbourne debuted bold new 'dos while Machine Gun Kelly's latest body art caused some jaws to drop.

Get ready for some ch-ch-changes.

This week in celebrity transformations, Camila Cabello and Kelly Osbourne took to social media to show off bold new 'dos. While the "My Oh My" singer decided to rock bangs, the former Osbournes star was prepping for summer by rocking some seriously long locks that would make a mermaid jealous. But it was Selena Gomez who really made the biggest transformation of the week, going platinum blonde. "Blondelena" is back, y'all!

Aside from those change-ups, Sherri Shepherd opened up about her weight loss journey and how she actually beat her goal, while Machine Gun Kelly debuted his latest body ink that definitely had people clutching their necks. 

Plus, UCP's highly anticipated Tiger King series finally found its Joe Exotic and one of TV's most beloved sitcoms is getting a major revival starring Hilary Duff. Yes, this really is what dreams are made of...

Check out the most surprising celebrity transformations of the week...

Selena Gomez

Look at her now!

The superstar looked practically unrecognizable when she debuted a dyed platinum blonde 'do on Instagram on April 23. It wasn't just the hue that had jaws dropping: Gomez also appeared to have chopped her locks a little shorter, with them now falling just past her shoulders.

"New look," the 28-year-old wrote on her Rare Beauty page, alongside a photo of herself taking a mirror selfie. "Need to pick new Rare Beauty lip and blush shades now."

Fans were stunned by her latest transformation, which many celebrating the return of "Blondelena" in Instagram and Twitter comments.
"Didn't even recognize her," one person commented. "AH THE BLONDE QUEEN IS BACK!"

The star's latest hair transformation comes more than three years after the natural brunette unveiled blonde locks—which she dubbed "Nirvana Blonde."

Sherri Shepherd

The talk show personality just surpassed a major weight loss goal. 

"my goal was 15lbs but I just hit 20lbs!" she captioned an Instagram video. "It's been a journal of mental self talk... believing in my worth... knowing my son Jeffrey needs his Momma healthy & whole and wanting to live a life filled w joy."

The 53-year-old continued, "I've shed tears because I relied on sugar & carbs (the bad ones), cookies & candy to get me through but In changing my lifestyle and my relationship to food, I love the way I feel."

Camila Cabello

So long curtain bangs, hello full fringe!

The "Havana" singer debuted a face-framing hairstyle on April 19 and it was clear to her 52 million followers that she was feeling the new look.

"feelin cute today," Cabello captioned a pair of selfies that showed off her slightly shorter and straightened locks.

The Cinderella star's hairstylist Dimitris Giannetos also shared the new 'do to his Instagram page, writing, "Do u like the new hair? Love u C."

John Cameron Mitchell

Kate McKinnon's Carole Baskin, meet your Joe Exotic.

UCP's Tiger King miniseries has found its titular star in Mitchell, the actor, writer and director who is currently starring as Aidy Bryant's boss on Shrill. He'll face off against Bryant's Saturday Night Live co-star McKinnon in the long-awaited miniseries, which was somehow announced all the way back in April 2020.

That was when our Tiger King obsession was new (thanks to a podcast and a Netflix docuseries) and so was the global pandemic that confined us to our homes, with nothing better to do than watch and talk about Joe, Carole and the rest of the series' cast of characters. 

The series, which is based off the Wondery podcast Joe Exotic: Tiger King, chronicles the rivalry between big cat owners Carole and Joe as she attempts to shut down his zoo and he sets out to expose her past.

Kelly Osbourne

"New hair!!" the reality TV personality captioned an Instagram photo, "New outlook!!"

Osbourne took to the social media platform on April 23 to debut her latest look: Long lilac waves. The change-up comes just two days after the 36-year-old revealed she had relapsed following almost four years of sobriety.  "Not proud of it, but I am back on track," she told her fans in an Instagram Story. "I am sober today and I'm gonna be sober tomorrow, but I've learned it truly is just one day at a time."

Laura Rugetti, the hairstylist responsible for Osbourne's summer-ready curls, also posted the photo on her Instagram page, writing, "A long mermaid moment." Her colorist, Lark Spencer, also gushed, "That girl is on fire."

Machine Gun Kelly

The musician took the name of his hit song "Bloody Valentine" quite literally with his latest heart-stopping tattoo. In an Instagram post shared on April 20, MGK debuted a new piece of body art: a straight red line going down the middle of his throat, adding the caption, "bye, bye neck."

Kelly, 30, also posted a video of himself as he's about to get the tattoo, saying, "If anyone has ever liked my neck...it's gonna look different."

The rapper seems to have a penchant for letting his neck take center stage recently. Back in February, in a Valentine's Day post dedicated to girlfriend Megan Fox, he shared that he wears "her blood around his neck," while referring to her as his "bloody valentine."

How I Met Your Father

Suit up because the How I Met Your Mother sequel series is finally happening. 

Hilary Duff is set to producer and star in How I Met Your Father, a gender-swapped spinoff of the iconic CBS series, playing Sophie, the new Ted Mosby (Josh Radnor).

"In the near future, Sophie is telling her son the story of how she met his father," Hulu teased in a description, "a story that catapults us back to the year 2021 where Sophie and her close-knit group of friends are in the midst of figuring out who they are, what they want out of life, and how to fall in love in the age of dating apps and limitless options."

The show, which already has a straight-to-series order for 10 episodes at Hulu, comes from Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger of This Is Us and Love, Victor, and original HIMYM creators Carter Bays and Craig Thomas

But it's not the first time this sequel has been attempted: At one point, there was a show called How I Met Your Dad and it starred Greta Gerwig, with Meg Ryan narrating from the future. That show was supposed to air during the 2014-2015 season, but CBS never ordered it, and Gerwig went on to become an Oscar-nominated film director.

