You Need to See Selena Gomez's New Platinum Blonde Hair

Watch : Why Selena Gomez Is Thinking About Retiring From Music

We can't get enough…of Selena Gomez's new hair.

The superstar looked practically unrecognizable when she debuted a dyed platinum blond 'do on Instagram on Friday, April 23. It wasn't just the hue that had jaws dropping: She also appeared to have chopped her locks a little shorter, with them now falling just past her shoulders.

"New look," she wrote on her Rare Beauty page, alongside a photo of herself taking a mirror selfie. "Need to pick new Rare Beauty lip and blush shades now."

Fans were stunned by her latest transformation, which many celebrating the return of "Blondelena" in Instagram and Twitter comments.

"Didn't even recognize her," one person commented. "AH THE BLONDE QUEEN IS BACK!"

Another fan wrote, "SELENAS BLONDE IM SHAKING." A third commented, "Blondelena once again!! Woww!!" Another fan added, "Selena said I'm back bitches."

The star's latest hair transformation comes more than three years after the natural brunette unveiled blonde locks—which she dubbed "Nirvana Blonde."