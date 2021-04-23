OscarsJana KramerKARDASHIANSTikTokShop E!VideosPhotos

Caitlyn Jenner Announces Run for Governor of California

Caitlyn Jenner wants to replace Gavin Newsom as governor of California. Find out what she said in her formal announcement about her intent to run for office.

By Corinne Heller Apr 23, 2021 2:58 PMTags
PoliticsCaitlyn Jenner
Watch: Caitlyn Jenner Is Going For 30 Grandkids?!

The rumors are true: Caitlyn Jenner plans to run for governor of California.

The 71-year-old, a longtime Republican, former Olympian, Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum and transgender rights activist, announced on her Instagram page on Friday, April 23 that she has filed paperwork to run for the position. In her post, which comes amid months of rumors, she urged people to donate to her political campaign.

"California has been my home for nearly 50 years," she said in a statement. "I came here because I knew that anyone, regardless of their background or station in life, could turn their dreams into reality. But for the past decade, we have seen the glimmer of the Golden State reduced by one-party rule that places politics over progress and special interests over people. Sacramento needs an honest leader with a clear vision." 

The news comes amid more than year-long push by Republican and other conservative activists for a recall election to replace Democratic California Governor Gavin Newsom. Organizers have gathered more than 2 million voter signatures in petitions ahead of an April 29 deadline to meet a 1.4 million signature threshold for qualification for a recall election, according to Sacramento's NBC affiliate KCRA.

photos
Caitlyn Jenner's Family Photos

Jenner's announcement also comes weeks after the Associated Press reported that she has been consulting with GOP advisers. She has spoken to Dave Rexrode, executive director of the Republican Governors Association, about a potential gubernatorial run, a spokesperson for the organization told the news wire.

Presley Ann/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Trending Stories

1

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Arrested for Domestic Violence

2

Katharine McPhee's Nursery Pics Prove Rennie's Never Alone in His Crib

3

Caitlyn Jenner Announces Run for Governor of California

In her announcement, Jenner did not specify her political affiliation, only calling herself a lifelong "compassionate disrupter" and a "proven winner and the only outsider who can put an end to Gavin Newsom's disastrous time as governor."

"In the next few weeks, I will meet with Californians from across the state," she said, "to hear their voices and finally get this state moving in the right direction. The significance of this decision is not lost on me. The sacrifice is significant. But responsibility is great, and I can't wait to lead, to help and most importantly, to disrupt the status quo once again...I'm in!"

If she runs, Jenner would join a growing list of California celebrities who have embarked on a political career, following late actor and former President Ronald Reagan and Terminator star and former Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger, as well as several people from the entertainment business who were on a list of more than 130 people who ran in a 2003 gubernatorial recall election, such as the late Larry Flynt and actor Gary Coleman, watermelon-smashing '80s comedian GallagherAngelyne and adult film star Mary Carey, who plans to run again to try to replace Newsom. 

Keeping Up With the Kardashians' final season premieres Friday, Mar. 19 at 8:30 p.m., only on E!

Trending Stories

1

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Arrested for Domestic Violence

2

Katharine McPhee's Nursery Pics Prove Rennie's Never Alone in His Crib

3

Caitlyn Jenner Announces Run for Governor of California

4

Prince Louis Is Prince George's Twin In Cute New Birthday Snap

5
Exclusive

How Jana Kramer's Inner Circle Reacted to Mike Caussin Divorce Filing