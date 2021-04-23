Jana Kramer Shares Motivational Messages After Mike Caussin Split

In times of struggle, Jana Kramer knows she's gotta have faith.
On April 22, the country music singer took to Instagram Stories to share a series of quotes. "Sometimes we don't need to understand," one read. "We just need to believe." Stated another, "Trust in Him. Every step is a step of faith." The final one noted, "Not all storms come to disrupt your life. Some come to clear your path."
The posts came a day after news broke that Jana filed for divorce from husband of nearly six years Mike Caussin. "'It's time,'" she wrote in an April 21 Instagram message. "As I try to make sense of a reality I never wanted to believe could be possible again, those words have now become a reality. I've fought y'all. I've loved hard. I've forgiven. I've put the work in. I've given everything I have, and now I have nothing else to give. 'It's time.'"
The One Tree Hill alum then told her two million followers she still believes "whole heartedly in marriage, love and rebuilding."
"I just can't fight any longer," she continued. "It's time to heal. Thank you for all the love, heart, and support, in many ways, you have fought on this journey alongside me, and for that I am grateful. I'll always encourage you to continue the good fight, but you can't fight alone."
While Jana hasn't gone into detail regarding the reason for the separation, a source told E! News "nobody, not Jana or the couple's close circle could have imagined that Mike would once again break her trust."
"Although Jana and Mike have been very public with their ups and downs, friends were still surprised by the split news," another insider said. "They worked so hard to make it work and care about their kids deeply. Jana isn't ready to talk yet, but it wouldn't be a surprise if she shared more later. She is so open because she wants people to know they are not alone."
After Mike and Jana initially broke up in 2016, it was later revealed that Mike had been unfaithful. At the time of the split, which People reported involved Mike filing for divorce, fans learned the retired football pro was seeking treatment for an undisclosed reason. But during a 2019 episode of Whine Down With Jana Kramer and Michael Caussin, he shared he had entered an inpatient treatment facility for sex addiction.
"Jana kind of gave me an ultimatum when everything came out, and she discovered everything, and she looked at me and said, 'You need to go somewhere. Basically, you need to figure out what's going on and what this is, or I'm gone, period.'"
The two renewed their vows in 2017. And over the years the podcasters—who are parents to Jolie Rae, 5, and Jace Joseph, 2—continued to share their highs and lows.
"We are very open and honest about our struggles," Jana previously told E! News, "which then opens the door for our listeners to have that same experience and be able to relate."