Scott Disick Declares His Love for Kourtney Kardashian & Asks Her About Their Future

Putting his heart on his sleeve.
On tonight, April 22's episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Scott Disick declared his love for Kourtney Kardashian and asked for insight about their future. This conversation came about after Scott felt the mother of three was flirting with the vacation home's lifeguard.
Although Kourtney assured Scott that she had zero interest in the lifeguard, the Talentless founder opened up about his insecurities surrounding his ex's personal life. After revealing that it "hurts" him to see Kourtney with someone else, Scott expressed that he was unhappy with their relationship being stuck in a "whole limbo state."
"I'm OK with you, I guess, doing whatever you want if you can just make the final decision of that you and I are never going to try to be a family again," he told Kourtney. "Then I could move on and I could deal with you being with other people."
As he continued, Scott noted that his desire wasn't to give Kourtney an ultimatum or to pressure her. Yet, he appeared hopeful that this conversation would shed some light on their future. "You don't say no, and you leave this door open," he further explained. "So, I have expectations in my mind and they don't seem to ever get met."
When Scott suggested that his former flame seemed "lonely," she made it clear that wasn't the case. In a confessional, Kourtney stated, "I know that this isn't what Scott wants to hear and I do appreciate his vulnerability and like, really putting himself out there. But like, he always kind of tries to put a lot of pressure on me and I just don't think that's fair."
When Kourtney informed Scott that she's "happy right now," he retorted, "Well, I'm not."
Although Kourtney told Scott they'd always be a family, the Flip It Like Disick star noted that he wanted "a little bit more." Per Scott, he couldn't understand why they couldn't work things out since they are so close.
"It seems like we do everything else together but, like, the intimacy part that we leave for other people," he relayed. "And then, those other people are just jealous of our relationship and they feel like the only thing they have is the intimacy part…I love you, so, it's difficult."
To the KUWTK camera, Kourtney revealed that she and Scott have discussed this quite a bit and that the father of three knows what it'll take to win her back. "Certain things haven't happened that I've been very clear about," she said. "My answer isn't going to change unless his actions change."
As Kourtney defended that she's newly single, Scott reminded her that he's "not some random guy."
"I feel like for so many years and so long, I always thought that we would end up together," he concluded in a confessional. "And now it's getting to a point where I'm not really sure if that's ever gonna happen again."
For all of this and more, including Khloe Kardashian's hunt for Shorty, watch the recap video above.
You can also binge past KUWTK episodes on Peacock.
(E! and Peacock are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)