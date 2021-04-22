Prince Harry's U.K. Visit "Broke the Ice" Between Estranged Royal Family Members

Last week, Prince Harry returned to the U.K. for the first time since he and Meghan Markle stepped down as senior members of the royal family, but his homecoming was not the event that's been depicted by the British tabloids.
According to royal reporter Omid Scobie's report for Bazaar.com, the Duke of Sussex made sure to leave the drama at the door, instead focusing on spending time with his grandmother and cousins.
"This trip was to honor the life of his grandfather and support his grandmother and relatives," a source close to Harry told the outlet. "It was very much a family-focused period of time."
And though the insider said Prince Harry's "outstanding issues have not been addressed at any great length" with Prince Charles or Prince William, Prince Philip's funeral "broke the ice for future conversations."
The source added, "The family simply put their issues to one side to focus on what mattered."
As for that rumored "deeply personal" letter Harry wrote to Prince Charles, the insider says it doesn't exist.
The source also revealed that the future father of two spent some time with Queen Elizabeth II on two separate occasions. In addition, the Duke met his cousin Princess Eugenie's newborn son, August Philip Hawke Brooksbank.
Royal expert Sally Bedell Smith told E! News she suspects the royal family will mend ties with Harry in the future, explaining that the focus is on helping the Queen navigate her new life without Prince Philip.
"There may not be enough time," she explained, "and this is the kind of thing that's going to require time to mend. When you have a family rupture like that, nobody's going to wave a wand and say, 'We're all going to get together.' They need to better understand each other and I think that's still there's work to be done."
Harry has since reunited with his pregnant wife and their son Archie Harrison at their Montecito, Calif. home, but is expected to return to England in the summer for the unveiling of a statue of his late mother Princess Diana.