Pen15 and Star Wars Collide as Maya Erskine Joins Obi-Wan Kenobi Series

This is a crossover we did not see coming.

Pen15 star and co-creator Maya Erskine has joined the Disney+ Obi-Wan Kenobi series, which was already up there in terms of shows we can't wait to see. It's Ewan McGregor as Obi-Wan and Hayden Christensen as Darth Vader, for goodness sake. Anything other than that was icing on the cake!

So far, the icing is good too. The cast also includes Joel Edgerton, Kumail Nanjiani, Rupert Friend, Sung Kang (Justice for Han, indeed), Bonnie Piesse, Moses Ingram, O'Shea Jackson Jr., Simone Kessell and Benny Safdie.

The show takes place 10 years after Revenge of the Sith and nine years before A New Hope, so nearly halfway between the prequel trilogy and the original trilogy. The Jedis are gone, and the show allows for a rematch between the defeated Obi-Wan and his former student, current evil overlord Anakin/Darth Vader.