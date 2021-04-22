Richard Lewis Confirms Unexpected Return to Curb Your Enthusiasm

We're feeling "pretty, pretty, pretty, pretty good" about this Curb Your Enthusiasm news.
On Thursday, April 22, comedian Richard Lewis took to Twitter to confirm that he'll appear in season 11 of the HBO comedy. However, as Richard noted in his social media statement, his presence in the new season will be brief.
"Great news for me," he said. "Although I'm still recovering from three surgeries and missing Season 11 of Curb, LD called me and asked if there was any chance if I felt strong enough to do one episode! I am and here I'm on the set to shoot it. I'm so grateful."
This update comes three months after the 73-year-old actor announced that he would not be returning to the critically-acclaimed series for its latest season. Richard, who plays a semi-autobiographical version of himself on Curb, revealed he was departing the Larry David-led improvisational comedy due to health reasons.
"What a ride, LD! I love you, buddy," Lewis explained at the time. "Tragically, these past 18 months I've endured a back and two shoulder surgeries and not able to be in #curbyourenthusiasm for season 11. I'll be watching...@HBO."
This is no longer the case, leaving Richard's Curb co-stars and fans overjoyed. In fact, co-star J.B. Smoove even responded to Richard's tweet, "Hey Bud!! Wish I was working today! You look great!! Love ya!!"
After initially ending with an eighth season in 2011, Curb returned with new episodes in 2017 and was renewed for season 11 last June. As for Richard? His role has been a recurring one on Curb, with 39 episodes over 10 seasons under his belt.
We're excited to see his 40th episode when season 11 debuts.
Curb Your Enthusiasm airs on HBO.