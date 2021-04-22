TikTok's Hype House Is Getting a Netflix Reality Show

Watch : Most Viral TikToks of 2020: VidBits

Depending on the state of your FYP, this is either great news or news that will make you go, "Ugh."

And if you don't know what an FYP is, this is news you can just skip. Seriously. This news will make no sense to you. You will go, "Who?" Then, as you learn more about what's happening here, you'll just get sad. Anyway, we're talking about TikTok, because Hype House is getting a Netflix reality show.

Hype House is, of course, a squad of TikTok creators who have millions of followers and a similar amount of money. Or maybe Hype House is the name of the actual house they all create content in? Hard to tell, honestly. But either way, the show will star a group of social media stars that will according to Netflix, "reveal a side of themselves (and their relationships) that we rarely see!"

The show will star Kouvr Annon, Nikita Dragun, Sienna Mae Gomez, Chase Hudson, Larri Merritt, Thomas Petrou, Alex Warren and Jack Wright.

You can watch them announce the show in a video posted to—where else?—TikTok.